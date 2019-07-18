Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arcline Investment Management : to Acquire the Reciprocating Compression Division of Baker Hughes, a GE Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 06:01am EDT

HOUSTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth oriented private equity firm with $1.5 billion of capital under management, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Reciprocating Compression division of Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE).

The Reciprocating Compression division ("the Company") manufactures and services mission-critical compression and engine systems that are used in a variety of applications, including the transmission of natural gas across domestic and international pipelines. The Company is the original equipment manufacturer and supplier of parts for its systems and provides overhaul and repair services to its customers. These customers operate a large installed base of its highly respected brands, including Cooper-Bessemer, Ajax, Superior, Gemini, Enterprise, TSI, CSI, TXC, and Joy. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, TX and Salina, KS, while on-site services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of five fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the U.S.

Arcline commented, "BHGE's Reciprocating Compression division serves the most critical infrastructure applications of its customers. We plan to aggressively invest in our long standing, loyal employee base so that they can support every brand of our equipment operating in the field."

Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial advisor to Arcline in connection with the acquisition.

About Arcline

Arcline is a private equity firm with $1.5 billion in capital, investing in niche, market-leading companies that we are passionate about growing.  We approach investments from multiple perspectives, but share a single vision -- to identify and unlock the breakout potential in our companies. While we are deliberately sector generalists, some of our primary interest areas include Industrials, Technology, Life Sciences, and Specialty Chemicals.

Contact Information:
contact@arcline.com
(415) 801-4570
www.arcline.com

Contact (For Press Inquiries Only):
Julie Oakes
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355‐4449

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcline-investment-management-to-acquire-the-reciprocating-compression-division-of-baker-hughes-a-ge-company-300887311.html

SOURCE Arcline Investment Management


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:26aENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:26aBB&T : Profit Climbs
DJ
06:25aFACEBOOK : G7 urges strict Libra regime, eyes minimum tax
RE
06:25aFACEBOOK : Japan urges G7 to think beyond existing rules in dealing with Libra
RE
06:25aUNICREDIT : Bank launches the Apple Pay service for its clients in Czech Republic
PU
06:25aHRVATSKI TELEKOM DD : Notification on change of number of shares
PU
06:25aSEGAFREDO SELECT : PIONEERING A NEW GENERATION ‘FIFTH WAVE' GLOBAL CONCEPT
PU
06:25aPJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro Group announces its operating results for the 2Q 2019
EQ
06:24aVodafone wins EU approval for Liberty Global deal
RE
06:24aUNITY BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About