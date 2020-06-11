Arconic : Publishes Its 2019 Sustainability Report

Company presents its achievements to advance socially responsible business practices and operational efficiency for a sustainable world

Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) (“Arconic” or “the Company”) announced today that it has published its 2019 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the Company’s values, approach, and alignment with key objectives to drive a significant positive impact on its stakeholders and surrounding communities.

“We are focused on ensuring the health and safety of our employees, reducing our environmental impact, and engaging with all of our stakeholders to advance our sustainability objectives,” said Arconic CEO Tim Myers. “Our culture is defined by integrity, embraces diversity, drives inclusion and engages employees. We are excited to build upon our strong heritage as a leader in sustainability,” Myers added.

Highlights of the Company’s sustainability achievements in 2019 include:

Decreased greenhouse gas emissions by 9.5 percent compared to 2018.

Decreased energy consumption by 3.0 percent compared to 2018.

Reduced carbon emissions intensity by 30 percent between 2005 and 2019 in the Rolled Products segment, which consumes the most energy among the Company’s three segments.

Certification from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) in achieving its environmental performance standard for Arconic’s corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and in the rolling mill in Samara, Russia. ASI is focused on responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminum.

77 percent of Arconic’s key suppliers in 2019 had sustainability programs considered leading or active.

Thousands of hours were spent by employee volunteers throughout Arconic’s global footprint to support local efforts that address specific community needs and interests.

Arconic believes that truly sustainable organizations shape the future. The Company’s sustainability approach is based on three levers that help advance its efforts: (1) operational sustainability that keeps employees safe, empowered and engaged, reduces the Company’s environmental footprint, and takes action that supports social responsibility; (2) customer sustainability that—through Arconic’s innovative products and technologies—enables customers and their end users to achieve their sustainability goals; and (3) supply chain sustainability that promotes the use of sustainable processes and practices among suppliers.

Unless otherwise noted, the information and data contained in the report pertain only to the operations in the Company’s current profile. To download the 2019 Arconic Sustainability Report, visit our Sustainability page on www.arconic.com.

