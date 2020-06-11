Log in
Arconic : Publishes Its 2019 Sustainability Report

06/11/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Company presents its achievements to advance socially responsible business practices and operational efficiency for a sustainable world

Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) (“Arconic” or “the Company”) announced today that it has published its 2019 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the Company’s values, approach, and alignment with key objectives to drive a significant positive impact on its stakeholders and surrounding communities.

“We are focused on ensuring the health and safety of our employees, reducing our environmental impact, and engaging with all of our stakeholders to advance our sustainability objectives,” said Arconic CEO Tim Myers. “Our culture is defined by integrity, embraces diversity, drives inclusion and engages employees. We are excited to build upon our strong heritage as a leader in sustainability,” Myers added.

Highlights of the Company’s sustainability achievements in 2019 include:

  • Decreased greenhouse gas emissions by 9.5 percent compared to 2018.
  • Decreased energy consumption by 3.0 percent compared to 2018.
  • Reduced carbon emissions intensity by 30 percent between 2005 and 2019 in the Rolled Products segment, which consumes the most energy among the Company’s three segments.
  • Certification from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) in achieving its environmental performance standard for Arconic’s corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and in the rolling mill in Samara, Russia. ASI is focused on responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminum.
  • 77 percent of Arconic’s key suppliers in 2019 had sustainability programs considered leading or active.
  • Thousands of hours were spent by employee volunteers throughout Arconic’s global footprint to support local efforts that address specific community needs and interests.

Arconic believes that truly sustainable organizations shape the future. The Company’s sustainability approach is based on three levers that help advance its efforts: (1) operational sustainability that keeps employees safe, empowered and engaged, reduces the Company’s environmental footprint, and takes action that supports social responsibility; (2) customer sustainability that—through Arconic’s innovative products and technologies—enables customers and their end users to achieve their sustainability goals; and (3) supply chain sustainability that promotes the use of sustainable processes and practices among suppliers.

Unless otherwise noted, the information and data contained in the report pertain only to the operations in the Company’s current profile. To download the 2019 Arconic Sustainability Report, visit our Sustainability page on www.arconic.com.

About Arconic Corporation

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging, and building and construction markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “sees,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would,” or other words of similar meaning. All statements that reflect Arconic Corporation’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Arconic Corporation’s perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors Arconic Corporation believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Arconic Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (a) existing and any future adverse effects in connection with COVID-19, including, among other things, severe restrictions on economic activity as a result of reactions of governmental and other authorities (including shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders), the impact on global supply and demand, the suspension or reduction of operations by our customers, suppliers and other commercial counterparties, the impact on our liquidity and financial flexibility, and the potential for COVID-19 related issues to significantly heighten the other risks customarily associated with our business; and (b) the risk factors summarized in Arconic Corporation’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).


© Business Wire 2020
