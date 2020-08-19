Log in
Arcserve Cloud Direct Now Available at Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace for US Resellers and MSPs

08/19/2020 | 08:01am EDT
  • Distribution agreement makes direct-to-cloud BaaS/DRaaS easily attainable for Ingram Micro partners and MSPs to expand highly sought-after capabilities and maximize profitability
  • Solves data protection challenges for organizations with remote workforces, multiple sites, and those with critical systems which require RTOs and RPOs of minutes

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcserve, LLC, the world’s most experienced data and ransomware protection provider, today announced the availability of its direct-to-cloud backup and disaster recovery services (BaaS/DRaaS) to U.S. resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. The distribution agreement makes Arcserve Cloud Direct more accessible to solve data protection challenges related to telecommuting and those with critical infrastructures that require near-zero data loss without the requirement of on-premises hardware.

Now available in the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace:

  • Reliably protect distributed data and support an increase in remote workers with recovery to and from anywhere with an Internet connection
  • Easily deploy and remotely manage all users and capabilities with a few clicks on a cloud-native console
  • Cost-effectively deliver high performance cloud recovery characteristics without on-premise hardware requirements
  • Ensure organizations keep running during an outage with sub five-minute recovery time and point objectives (RTOs/RPOs) – regardless of whether a single server has failed, or an entire environment has gone down

“Organizations are looking to offsite data protection services now, more than ever, to ease challenges associated with ransomware and larger data loss surfaces driven by the rapid wave of telecommuting,” said Clark Brown, Vice President of Channel Sales and Strategic Alliances at Arcserve. “We’re excited to make Arcserve Cloud Direct more accessible in the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace to give partners and MSPs a convenient way to attain critical cloud-native capabilities in the way in which customers are buying.”

“We are very pleased to announce the availability of Arcserve’s cloud-native backup and disaster recovery services to our U.S. partners and MSPs, particularly given the new market conditions,” said Craig Weir Director, Cloud Portfolio at Ingram Micro Cloud. “As more IT buyers are adjusting to our new normal, their purchasing is also changing whereby they are looking for usage-based, subscription models to meet increasingly tight budgets. Arcserve Cloud Direct fits the bill perfectly.”

To learn more about Arcserve’s data and ransomware protection solutions, please visit www.arcserve.com.

Follow Arcserve
● Blog
● Twitter
● LinkedIn

About Arcserve
Arcserve provides exceptional solutions to protect the priceless digital assets of organizations in need of full scale, comprehensive data protection. Established in 1983, Arcserve is the world’s most experienced provider of business continuity solutions that safeguard multi-generational IT infrastructures with applications and systems in any location, on premises and in the cloud. Organizations in over 150 countries around the world rely on Arcserve’s highly efficient, integrated technologies and expertise to eliminate the risk of data loss and extended downtime while reducing the cost and complexity of backing up and restoring data by up to 50 percent. Arcserve is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with locations around the world. Explore more at www.arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

About Ingram Micro Cloud
Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud's complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 64 countries with over 55,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves 6.5 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

Media Contacts
Leslie Keil
Arcserve
952.903.5434
leslie.keil@arcserve.com

Jackie Blundell
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
857.217.2886
arcserve@rlyl.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
