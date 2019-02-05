Arcserve Unveils Industry's First Appliances for Disaster Recovery and Application Availability; Integrates On-Appliance and Offsite Disaster Recovery, Backup and High Availability 

First purpose-built Appliance Series designed for disaster recovery, enabling companies to spin up copies of physical and virtual systems directly on-appliance, or in private and public clouds

Delivers in-field storage expansion and onsite hardware support in as fast as four hours, with optional high availability for continuous data protection with automated and push-button failover and failback

Eliminates piecemeal products for onsite and offsite disaster recovery by bundling heterogeneous software, high redundancy hardware and cloud services

Offers twice the effective capacity as previous appliance models and up to a 20:1 deduplication ratio

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcserve, LLC, the world’s most experienced data protection provider, today announced its third generation Appliance Series, the first purpose-built appliances designed for disaster recovery and application availability to provide organizations with an all-in-one option for on-appliance and offsite backup and disaster recovery (DR) that can be deployed in under 15 minutes.

Powered by award-winning Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) software, the series bundles flash-accelerated deduplicated storage, robust server processing, and high-speed networking with highly-redundant hardware and cloud services that enable companies to spin up copies of physical and virtual systems directly on the appliance, and in private or public clouds. Companies may also leverage real-time replication with automatic and push-button failover and failback through the appliances to protect mission-critical systems, applications and data.

Ensuring application availability is challenging for IT teams, as illustrated by Arcserve’s recent survey which found that only 26 percent of IT decision-makers are extremely confident in their ability to recover. Further, a survey from IDC found that 43 percent of IT decision-makers plan to move to an on-premises private cloud and 37 percent intend to move to a hosted private cloud over the next 24 months. Arcserve removes the “do it yourself” complexity of orchestrating a hybrid strategy for disaster recovery and application availability.

“As organizations evolve to meet the needs of digital consumers, tackling the cost and complexity of disaster recovery is becoming more urgent,” said Phil Goodwin, research director at IDC. “We’ve seen more companies seeking hybrid environments to better manage costs and seamlessly achieve recovery. By bundling DR with its appliance offering, Arcserve is pivoting from competitive approaches to provide a turnkey path to application availability. This approach simplifies DR and makes better utilization of infrastructure resources.”

Arcserve Appliances offer companies:

Integrated on-appliance and cloud-based DR with up to 20 CPU cores and 768GB RAM

Larger effective capacity to protect up to 504TBs of data per appliance and to manage up to 6PBs through a single interface

Up to 20:1 deduplication ratio with WAN-optimized replication to private and public clouds, including the Arcserve Cloud, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Eucalyptus, and Rackspace

Increased reliability with onsite hardware support in as little as four hours, and high redundancy hardware with dual CPUs, SSDs, power supplies, HDDs and RAM

Ease of use to install and configure in less than 15 minutes

“For years, we’ve relied on Arcserve’s award-winning solutions to protect critical infrastructures from data loss while saving companies time and money,” said Todd Crystal, president at Spencomp Solutions Inc. “The new Appliance Series will help us meet growing demand for hybrid onsite and cloud-based backup and DR without the extreme cost and complexity typically associated with implementing a cohesive strategy.”

Oussama El-Hilali, VP of products at Arcserve adds, “Our customers and partners told us they needed a more efficient approach to multi-tier data protection, so we made sure that was a priority with our new generation of appliances. This new series is particularly unique because it allows companies to spin up copies of virtual machines directly on-appliance. However, there are some cases where on-appliance recovery won’t work – like if a data center is lost in a flood, fire or other natural disaster. In that case, our appliances also allow companies to recover by running applications in virtual machines from the cloud. So, no matter the scenario, Arcserve can provide a bespoke approach to application availability.”

The third generation Appliance Series is available to purchase today. To learn more, please visit: www.arcserve.com/appliances/

About Arcserve

Arcserve provides exceptional solutions to protect the priceless digital assets of organizations in need of full scale, comprehensive data protection. Established in 1983, Arcserve is the world’s most experienced provider of business continuity solutions that safeguard multi-generational IT infrastructures with applications and systems in any location, on premises and in the cloud. Organizations in over 150 countries around the world rely on Arcserve’s highly efficient, integrated technologies and expertise to eliminate the risk of data loss and extended downtime while reducing the cost and complexity of backing up and restoring data by up to 50 percent. Arcserve is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with locations around the world. Explore more at www.arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

