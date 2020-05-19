Arcserve and Sophos Deepen Alliance to Unveil Fully Integrated Cyber and Data Protection for On-Premises, Cloud, and SaaS Workloads

New integration eliminates the need for disparate solutions by tightly integrating AI-powered cybersecurity with award-winning backup and disaster recovery to protect backups from cyberattacks and data loss

Alliance extends the protection of backups to cloud and SaaS data with Arcserve Cloud Backup for Office 365 and Arcserve UDP Cloud Hybrid Secured by Sophos

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcserve, LLC , the world’s most experienced data and ransomware protection provider, today announced an expansion of its alliance with Sophos , a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, to introduce industry-first cyber and data protection for infrastructures with on-premises, cloud, and SaaS-based workloads. This continued collaboration eliminates the complexity of discrete cybersecurity and data protection with the first solution suite to combine anti-ransomware and other threat prevention technologies with immutable backup and disaster recovery (DR) capabilities for protection from cyberattacks, major disasters, human error, or other unplanned outages. New cloud and SaaS solutions include Arcserve Cloud Backup for Office 365 and Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) Cloud Hybrid Secured by Sophos.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 consumers commissioned by Arcserve, nearly 60% would likely avoid doing business with an organization that experienced a cyberattack in the past year. That, coupled with the fact that Cybersecurity Ventures has predicted the global cost of ransomware to reach $20 billion by 2021 , means enterprises must be more vigilant in mitigating both the short and long-term financial consequences that follow a cyberattack.

“There is an incredible need to integrate security and data protection solutions, especially as we continue to see cybercriminals evolve their tactics and more aggressively target backup data,” said Phil Goodwin, research director, IDC. “The integration of these technologies by Arcserve is very timely in helping provide businesses with tools to close security gaps and prevent data loss.”

Arcserve Solutions Secured by Sophos

Arcserve Solutions Secured by Sophos leverage AI-powered system protection with deep learning technology that detects both known and unknown malware without relying on signatures, exploit prevention, and anti-ransomware capabilities. They also prevent data loss and downtime with agentless and agent-based backup, DR onsite or to public and private clouds, local and remote virtual standby, AES encryption, role-based access control, and SLA reporting. This industry-leading alliance was first launched with Arcserve Appliances Secured by Sophos , and will now also include:

Arcserve Cloud Backup for Office 365 Secured by Sophos: Protects Microsoft Office 365 data from intentional or unintentional deletion, programmatic issues and external security threats with cloud-to-cloud backup for Exchange Online, OneDrive for Business, and SharePoint Online. Powered by Arcserve UDP and Sophos Intercept X Advanced for Server, it provides cyber protection, policy-based management, quick restore to Office 365, and granular recovery with egress included.

Protects Microsoft Office 365 data from intentional or unintentional deletion, programmatic issues and external security threats with cloud-to-cloud backup for Exchange Online, OneDrive for Business, and SharePoint Online. Powered by Arcserve UDP and Sophos Intercept X Advanced for Server, it provides cyber protection, policy-based management, quick restore to Office 365, and granular recovery with egress included. Arcserve UDP Cloud Hybrid Secured by Sophos: Protects cloud-based workloads to enable cohesive cloud security, protection, and retention strategies. Offered as a fully managed service extension to Arcserve UDP software and appliances, it provides cyber protection, policy-based management, RPO and SLA validation, application-level recovery, and failover and failback to public and private clouds with egress included.

Both solutions are available as an annual subscription.

“The future of protecting businesses is through the power of integration. Given the alarming escalation of ransomware attacks globally, it’s no longer realistic to silo cybersecurity and data protection strategies and prevent the negative consequences from cyberattacks,” said Oussama El-Hilali, CTO at Arcserve. “We continue to expand our alliance with Sophos to introduce solutions that will do more than backup and manage data; taking it a step further with capabilities necessary to withstand any threat. Ultimately, adopting a proactive and multi-tiered approach to ransomware will be what sets cyber ready businesses apart from those that, quite simply, are not.”

To learn more about Arcserve solutions secured by Sophos, visit: www.arcserve.com/arcserve-solutions-secured-by-sophos

About Arcserve

Arcserve provides exceptional solutions to protect the priceless digital assets of organizations in need of full scale, comprehensive data protection. Established in 1983, Arcserve is the world’s most experienced provider of business continuity solutions that safeguard multi-generational IT infrastructures with applications and systems in any location, on premises and in the cloud. Organizations in over 150 countries around the world rely on Arcserve’s highly efficient, integrated technologies and expertise to eliminate the risk of data loss and extended downtime while reducing the cost and complexity of backing up and restoring data by up to 50 percent. Arcserve is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with locations around the world. Explore more at www.arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyber threats. Powered by SophosLabs – a global threat intelligence and data science team – Sophos’ cloud-native and AI-powered solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cyberattack techniques, including ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, active-adversary breaches, phishing, and more. Sophos Central, a cloud-native management platform, integrates Sophos’ entire portfolio of next-generation products, including the Intercept X endpoint solution and the XG next-generation firewall, into a single “synchronized security” system accessible through a set of APIs. Sophos has been driving a transition to next-generation cybersecurity, leveraging advanced capabilities in cloud, machine learning, APIs, automation, managed threat response, and more, to deliver enterprise-grade protection to any size organization. Sophos sells its products and services exclusively through a global channel of more than 53,000 partners and managed service providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home. The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com

