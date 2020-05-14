Arctic Vision : Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

Arctic Vision, a clinical stage biotechnology company focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative ophthalmology therapies in China and Asia, announced today the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of three world-class ophthalmologists from China, the United States and the United Kingdom.

As the highest academic consultation and evaluation institution of Arctic Vision, the SAB will bring together the expertise of top-level independent international scientists and clinicians, covering Arctic Vision’s key areas of research from back of the eye to the front of the eye, and provide scientific review and guidance to the company with regards to its R&D activities and product portfolio.

“We are excited and privileged to have the opportunity to work with three top-notch ophthalmologists.” Said Dr. Eddy (Hoi Ti) Wu, Founder and CEO of Arctic Vision, “As we kick off the clinical development of our first product ARVN001 (known as XIPERETM in the US) and expand our growing portfolio of breakthrough treatments in China, having the SAB members as resource and support will be invaluable for us. We look forward to their contribution on accelerating our research and development activities, as well as advising the assessment of potential products.”

Members of Arctic Vision’s SAB include:

Professor Harminder Singh Dua - Chairman of Ophthalmology and vision science in University of Nottingham, UK, President of European Association for Vision and Eye Research Foundation and Editor-in-Chief of Journal of EuCornea. He is a Cornea specialist with most famous contribution of discovery of a previously undetected layer (Pre-Decemet layer – also dubbed Dua’s Layer) of the human cornea in 2013. He served as president of EuCornea and the Royal College of Ophthalmologists previously, and as Editor-in-chief of the British journal of ophthalmology. He has been appointed by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) for Services to Ophthalmology.

Professor Scott William Cousins – Vice Chair for Research and Director of the Duke Center for Macular Diseases at Duke Eye Center, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina, USA. He is a clinician scientist who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of macular diseases, and is active in both laboratory and clinical research. He is actively engaged in scientific and translational studies, as well as serving as assisting in the development of many innovative therapies for the treatment of macular diseases. He served on the National Eye Council, where he advised the Director of the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health. He has served as PI for numerous phase 1-3 clinical trials in AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and other retinal disorders, and as member of data safety monitoring committees for numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology startup companies. In 2010, Professor Cousins was named as one of the top 34 ophthalmologists in the United States.

Professor Sun, Xinghuai - Chairman of Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Science of Shanghai Medical College, Fudan University, and President-elect of Chinese Ophthalmology Society. He is renowned for his achievements in glaucoma clinical and research work as well as vision science. He has been served as President of Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University from 2005-2016, and is the Director of NHC/Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences Key Laboratory of Myopia, Fellow of Academy of Asia-Pacific Professors of Ophthalmology (AAPPO), Governor of the World Glaucoma Association Board. His contributions to ophthalmology have been recognized with numerous honors, including Second prize of China National Science and Technology Progress Award, Award for excellent ophthalmologist in China, Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Distinguished Service Award.

About Arctic Vision

Arctic Vision is a leading specialty ophthalmology company in China with a portfolio of breakthrough technologies. The Company is led by an elite team of ophthalmic industry veterans with substantial and successful China and global experiences in R&D and commercialization of eye care products. Arctic Vision has top-tier biotech venture capital investors with a broad network in both China and the U.S./European ophthalmic markets, in-depth knowledge and an unprecedented track record in company incubation in China. For more information, please visit www.arcticvision.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005006/en/