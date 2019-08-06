 Arctic Wolf Announces the Arctic Wolf Agent To Protect Endpoints and the Workforce

SOC-as-a-service leader enhances core technology with agent-based monitoring

Arctic Wolf Networks, a leading security operations center (SOC)-as-a-service company, today announced the Arctic Wolf™ Agent, an endpoint monitoring tool included as a core technology with Arctic Wolf™ Managed Detection and Response, and Arctic Wolf™ Managed Risk service offerings. The Arctic Wolf Agent, provided at no additional cost, introduces unified inventory and asset management functionality to enrich behavior analytics and help eliminate endpoint blind spots that traditional technologies miss.

“Having an increasingly mobile workforce means that companies need to manage more and more devices on their networks, and network detection by itself is no longer good enough,” said Brian NeSmith, CEO and co-founder of Arctic Wolf Networks. “Endpoint visibility is a critical requirement of securing the mobile workforce, which is why we are including the Arctic Wolf Agent as core technology for our Managed Detection and Response and Managed Risk solutions.”

The Arctic Wolf Agent provides telemetry to understand the status of endpoints including asset information, operational metrics, and key behavioral insight from vulnerability scans. This audit and alert data enables the Arctic Wolf Concierge Security™ Team (CST) to provide continuous risk assessment and threat detection to proactively alert organizations of potentially dangerous events, and to create rules to respond to and neutralize threats before they become larger incidents.

“Arctic Wolf has helped us to monitor our environment for threats and assess vulnerabilities,” said Jerod Lindblom, CIO at JM Swank, a leading food ingredients distributor. “The addition of an endpoint agent will help to provide greater internal visibility and improve our security posture.”

Key features of the Arctic Wolf Agent include:

Advanced asset inventory and operational metrics: in-depth asset inventory and alert data

Comprehensive security coverage from proactive risk management to managed detection and response services from a single SOC-as-a-service solution

Security control benchmarking: alignment with leading security control benchmarking providers to identify gaps in an organization’s risk posture based on industry standards

Heterogeneous platform support: the Arctic Wolf Agent supports major operating system platforms including Windows, Windows Server, and MacOS devices

Availability

The Arctic Wolf Agent is available immediately as an enhancement to the Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response and the Arctic Wolf Managed Risk solutions.

Additional Resources

For more information on Arctic Wolf solutions, please visit arcticwolf.com.

Visit our blog, check out webinars, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf Networks delivers the industry-leading security operations center (SOC)-as-a-service that redefines the economics of cybersecurity. Arctic Wolf™ Managed Detection and Response and Managed Risk services are anchored by the Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team who provide custom threat hunting, alerting, and reporting. The Arctic Wolf purpose-built, cloud-based SOC-as-a-service offers 24x7 monitoring, risk management, threat detection, and response. For more information about Arctic Wolf, visit https://arcticwolf.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005057/en/