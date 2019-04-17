Log in
Arctic Wolf Networks : Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

04/17/2019 | 08:01am EDT

New Certification Validates Arctic Wolf’s Commitment to the Protection of Customer Information

Arctic Wolf Networks (AWN), a leading security operations center (SOC)-as-a-service company, announced today it has been awarded ISO 27001 certification, a widely recognized international standard outlining best practices for information security management systems.

“This certification further validates our commitment to the protection of customer information,” said Brian NeSmith, Co-Founder and CEO of Arctic Wolf Networks. “By optimizing the integration of machine and human intelligence, the AWN CyberSOC™ service provides the protection and effectiveness of an in-house SOC for companies that otherwise lack the resources. ISO 27001 and Trust Services Principles serve as the foundation of our Information Security and Compliance Program, ensuring our customers are able to comply with regulatory and standards requirements.”

The scope of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification includes Arctic Wolf Networks’ Information Security Management System (ISMS) and encompasses the in-scope applications, systems, people, and processes that support AWN CyberSOC. The AWN CyberSOC service demonstrates Arctic Wolf’s commitment to properly managing information to ensure customers are able to meet compliance standards through the combination of human expertise and machine intelligence, in order to effectively combat cyber threats.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard mandating numerous controls for the establishment, maintenance and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). The standard ensures that organizations have established methodologies and a framework to business and IT processes to help identify, manage and reduce risks to the security of information. For more information about Arctic Wolf’s approach to information security, please visit https://arcticwolf.com/informationsecurity/.

Additional Resources

About Arctic Wolf Networks

Arctic Wolf Networks delivers the industry-leading security operations center (SOC)-as-a-service that redefines the economics of cybersecurity. The AWN CyberSOC™ services are anchored by Concierge Security™ teams who provide custom threat hunting, alerting, and reporting. Arctic Wolf’s purpose-built, cloud-based service offers 24×7 monitoring, risk management, threat detection, and response. For more information about Arctic Wolf, visit https://arcticwolf.com.


© Business Wire 2019
