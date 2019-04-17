Arctic Wolf Networks : Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Arctic
Wolf Networks (AWN), a leading security operations center
(SOC)-as-a-service company, announced today it has been awarded ISO
27001 certification, a widely recognized international standard
outlining best practices for information security management systems.
“This certification further validates our commitment to the protection
of customer information,” said Brian NeSmith, Co-Founder and CEO of
Arctic Wolf Networks. “By optimizing the integration of machine and
human intelligence, the AWN CyberSOC™ service provides the protection
and effectiveness of an in-house SOC for companies that otherwise lack
the resources. ISO 27001 and Trust Services Principles serve as the
foundation of our Information Security and Compliance Program, ensuring
our customers are able to comply with regulatory and standards
requirements.”
The scope of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification includes Arctic Wolf
Networks’ Information Security Management System (ISMS) and encompasses
the in-scope applications, systems, people, and processes that support
AWN CyberSOC. The AWN CyberSOC service demonstrates Arctic Wolf’s
commitment to properly managing information to ensure customers are able
to meet compliance standards through the combination of human expertise
and machine intelligence, in order to effectively combat cyber threats.
ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard mandating numerous controls
for the establishment, maintenance and certification of an information
security management system (ISMS). The standard ensures that
organizations have established methodologies and a framework to business
and IT processes to help identify, manage and reduce risks to the
security of information. For more information about Arctic Wolf’s
approach to information security, please visit https://arcticwolf.com/informationsecurity/.
About Arctic Wolf Networks
Arctic
Wolf Networks delivers the industry-leading security operations
center (SOC)-as-a-service that redefines the economics of cybersecurity.
The AWN
CyberSOC™ services are anchored by Concierge
Security™ teams who provide custom threat hunting, alerting, and
reporting. Arctic Wolf’s purpose-built, cloud-based service offers 24×7
monitoring, risk management, threat detection, and response. For more
information about Arctic Wolf, visit https://arcticwolf.com.
