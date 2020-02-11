Arcules : Partners with Milestone Systems to Deliver Hybrid VMS Solution

Powerful functionality meets hyper-scalability with the introduction of the Arcules-XProtect Hybrid VMS Solution

Arcules, leading innovators in integrated video and access control cloud services, today announced the commercial availability of the Arcules-XProtect Hybrid™ VMS Solution in North America and Europe. The solution represents a combination of the Arcules Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) integrated with Milestone XProtect Corporate on-premise video management software (VMS). The result is a flexible and feature-rich hybrid video surveillance solution ideal for organizations looking to centralize their dispersed video surveillance operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005274/en/

Organizations that require both the flexibility of VSaaS and the functionality of on-premise VMS benefit from the Arcules-XProtect Hybrid VMS Solution with performance built on enterprise-grade infrastructure and security.

With Arcules-XProtect Hybrid VMS Solution, Milestone XProtect customers can deploy remote sites quickly, with minimal IT resources and downtime while still benefiting from the strong capabilities of XProtect on-premise VMS. Additionally, Arcules’ intuitive platform provides sites and cameras connected to Arcules VSaaS an underlying cloud infrastructure such as compatibility between sites, low video latency, data encryption, redundancy, streamlined maintenance with automatic updates, and easy onboarding.

“Milestone resellers and end customers are planning their deployment to take advantage of the many benefits of cloud computing. This integration gives Milestone XProtect Corporate customers a new hybrid cloud computing deployment option,” said Bjørn Skou Eilertsen, CTO of Milestone Systems. “The typical Milestone XProtect Corporate user has many branch offices of different sizes and locations. Enabling this hybrid deployment option can allow them to simplify large scale deployments. After the Arcules system is Interconnected the user can utilize these Arcules connected cameras with the advanced XProtect Corporate product capabilities.”

The Arcules-XProtect Hybrid VMS Solution uses Milestone Interconnect™ technology to combine the hyper-scalability and licensing flexibility of Arcules cloud service with the feature-rich video management functions of XProtect Corporate. The combination of these advanced technologies provides uniform access to live video, recordings and alarms across cameras physically connected on-premise and virtually connected via the Arcules cloud, through XProtect Smart Client, XProtect Smart Wall, and the web and mobile clients.

Organizations with distributed locations such as healthcare, retail, corporate campuses and education, and utility environments all benefit from high-performance cloud services to provide real-time insight in the event of an incident in remote areas. The Arcules-XProtect Hybrid VMS Solution also adds value to monitoring stations and law enforcement organizations that use XProtect Corporate as their VMS platform. Such organizations can now access cameras and customers subscribed to the Arcules cloud service directly from their on-premise XProtect system.

“The Arcules-XProtect Hybrid VMS Solution is an ideal solution for businesses looking to expand their surveillance operation across geographically dispersed locations,” said Arcules CEO Andreas Pettersson. “These businesses can enjoy the strong capabilities of on-premise VMS while reducing their capital investment. The solution also enables organizations to better manage their operational costs as a result of flexible pricing schemes and minimal hardware requirements.”

The Arcules-XProtect Hybrid VMS Solution regional availability outside of North America and Europe is based on market demand conditioned by datacenter availability and/or the possibility to utilize data centers in other regions.

Arcules will demonstrate the solution in booth #809 at the MIPS 2020 Conference, February 17-19, at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, TX as well as in Arcules booth #31081 and Milestone booth #18053 during the 2020 ISC West Conference and Expo, March 17-20, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

About Arcules

Arcules, a Canon Group company, addresses the unmet need of modern enterprises for integrated cloud-based video surveillance, access control and analytics. Using the latest developments in cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Arcules combines previously untapped video monitoring data with sensor data and analytics to deliver actionable insights that ultimately drive better business decisions, optimize operations and improve safety. Arcules is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. Visit www.arcules.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of open platform video management software; technology that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 installations worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: http://www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom. Click here for information on Trademarks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005274/en/