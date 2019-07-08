Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ardian : Infrastructure Acquires Stake in Hill Top Energy Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 09:06am EDT

Ardian Infrastructure joins funds managed by Ares Management Corporation and Menora Mivtachim Insurance in financing 620 MW natural gas-fired power plant project

Ardian, a world-leading private investment house, today announces they have agreed to purchase 41.9% of the Hill Top Energy Center in Green County, PA from funds managed by the Infrastructure and Power Strategy of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES). Menora Mivtachim Insurance is the third partner in the deal.

When construction is complete in mid-2021, the 620-megawatt natural gas-fired Hill Top Energy Center (“Hill Top”), will sell capacity and energy to the Pennsylvania-Jersey-Maryland (PJM) regional transmission organization, the largest competitive power market in the United States. PJM serves all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

“We are excited to make an investment in this state of the art project,“ said Ardian Infrastructure US co-head Mark Voccola about the combined-cycle plant project. “We are thrilled to be working with an experienced management team alongside experienced investors, Ares and Menora Mivtachim Insurance, on this transaction, which will bring efficient, low-cost, natural-gas fired power to a vital energy market.”

“We are pleased to have Ardian join the Hill Top partnership, which represents the latest example of Ares’ value-added approach to clean, efficient energy infrastructure development,” said Andrew Schroeder, Partner within the Infrastructure and Power Strategy of Ares Management.

Kiewit Power Constructors will serve as the engineering, construction and procurement contractor on the project. Gas turbines, steam turbines and heat recovery generators will be provided by GE Power. Hill Top Energy Center is expected to come online for electricity production in 2021.

“The Hill Top investment continues our approach of identifying and investing in essential U.S. infrastructure assets that serve both our investors and the community at large,” continued Mr. Voccola. "This state-of-the-art plant will replace aging, inefficient energy generation, and will provide long-term, cleaner-burning, low-cost energy.”

ABOUT ARES MANAGEMENT

Ares Management Corporation is a publicly traded, leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $137 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2019 and 19 offices in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Since its inception in 1997, Ares has adhered to a disciplined investment philosophy that focuses on delivering strong risk-adjusted investment returns throughout market cycles. Ares believes each of its three distinct but complementary investment groups in Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate is a market leader based on assets under management and investment performance. Ares was built upon the fundamental principle that each group benefits from being part of the greater whole. For more information, visit www.aresmgmt.com.

The Ares Infrastructure and Power strategy has a 31-year track record of investing in assets and companies in the power generation, transmission and midstream energy sectors. Ares Infrastructure and Power has deep domain expertise based on approximately $8 billion of capital deployed across more than 140 transactions. These investments include roughly 40 GW of capacity, 1,000 miles of pipelines and 20,000 MMBtu/day of renewable natural gas. The group creates value and enhances returns by providing flexible capital solutions and investing across the asset life cycle, including development, construction and operations. During the last 15 years, Ares Infrastructure and Power funds have invested in nearly 10,000 megawatts of greenfield generation and transmission projects, as well as over 200 miles of greenfield pipeline projects, representing over $12 billion of capital costs.

ABOUT ARDIAN

Ardian is a world-leading private investment house with assets of US$90bn managed or advised in Europe, the Americas and Asia. The company is majority-owned by its employees. It keeps entrepreneurship at its heart and focuses on delivering excellent investment performance to its global investor base. Through its commitment to shared outcomes for all stakeholders, Ardian’s activities fuel individual, corporate and economic growth around the world. Holding close its core values of excellence, loyalty and entrepreneurship, Ardian maintains a truly global network, with more than 610 employees working from fifteen offices across Europe (Frankfurt, Jersey, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Zurich), the Americas (New York, San Francisco and Santiago) and Asia (Beijing, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul). It manages funds on behalf of around 800 clients through five pillars of investment expertise: Funds of Funds, Direct Funds, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Private Debt.

Ardian on Twitter @Ardian

www.ardian.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:26aSRAX : Enhances Luxury Data Sets to Captivate The $200 Billion U.S. Luxury Goods Market
PR
09:26aFORT AUTOADR : Foresight Successfully Completes Technological Demonstrations for Leading Vehicle Manufacturers and Tier One Suppliers in United States
BU
09:25aPENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : - Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
PR
09:25aAIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:25aBombardier Transportation receives order for Rolling Stock
GL
09:24aObsEva SA Announces Completion of Patient Recruitment in PRIMROSE 1 Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Linzagolix for the Treatment of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
AQ
09:24aARRAY BIOPHARMA : Announces interim analysis results
AQ
09:24aSANOFI : Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB - Interim data evaluating Elocta for Immune Tolerance Induction in people with inhibitors and severe haemophilia A shared at ISTH 2019
AQ
09:24aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Unveils New Data from the PROPEL Study at ISTH 2019, Reinforcing the Potential Benefit for Personalized Prophylaxis with ADYNOVATE in Severe Hemophilia A
AQ
09:24aEISAI : Enters into collaboration research agreement with university of dundee on targeted protein degradation toward cancer drug discovery
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Axe falls on 18,000 Deutsche Bank jobs in $8.3 billion reinvention
2China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
3KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : Imperial Brands drops dividend growth target, plans $251 million share buyback
5EQUINOR ASA : Equinor Sells 16% Stake in Lundin Petroleum and Upgrades Johan Sverdrup Interest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About