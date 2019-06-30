Ardiden : 01/07/2019 Ardiden Strengthens Gold Advantage by Attaining 100% of Pick

1 July 2019

ARDIDEN STRENGTHENS GOLD ADVANTAGE BY ATTAINING 100%

OF PICKLE LAKE JV

HIGHLIGHTS:

Ardiden Limited (ASX: ADV) is pleased to announce it will assume 100% ownership of the joint ventured Pickle Lake Gold Project in northwest Ontario, by exercising its Option to acquire Murchison Minerals Limited's (TSX-V: MUR, 'Murchison') 51% JV interest in the highly prospective gold project.

Ardiden has formally notified Murchison that following fulfillment of all Option conditions, and a robust review of the Project, including due diligence drilling, the Company has exercised its Option to acquire Murchison's interest in the Project. Murchison will receive a 1% Net Smelter Royalty from any future gold production.

Ardiden previously acquired White Metal Resources Corp's (TSX-V: WHM, 'White Metal') 49% JV interest to proceed towards 100% project ownership (refer to ADV ASX announcement 31 July 2018).

This action marks a significant and positive step for Ardiden, boosting its ability to build shareholder value from its rich portfolio of both Gold and Lithium assets, situated within Canada's productive mining Province, Ontario.

Traditional Gold, forward-thinkingLithium - Ardiden recognises its shareholders' historical investment into the EV revolution space and will retain its lithium assets in combination with its highly prospective gold assets to maximise its ability to deliver short-term gains.

Since his appointment as CEO in May 2019, Mr Rob Longley has worked rigorously with Ardiden's Board and significant stakeholders to develop and set Ardiden's primary objective moving forward, which is;

To take advantage of Ardiden's exposure to gold price appreciation in tandem with exposure to the exciting EV market through its lithium assets.

Key priorities to drive this objective and take the advantage are:

GOLD Deliver a Maiden Gold Inferred Resource Estimate at the Pickle Lake Gold Project, prepared in accordance with the JORC Code;

Staged exploration programmes including resource definition and extension drilling at multiple Prospects and Deposits on the Pickle Lake Gold Project; LITHIUM Secure alliances to enable Ardiden to extract value from its 100%-owned Seymour Lake, Root Lake and Wisa Lake Lithium Projects in Ontario's lithium province;

ALL PROJECTS

Work closely with First Nations groups and stakeholders across Ardiden's projects and develop a good reputation, and build a sustainable Social License to Operate in the region;

Provide updates and regular news flow to better inform its shareholders and the market of the highly prospective gold and lithium development activity in Ontario and the broader North American region; and