Ardiden : 03/04/2019 Ontario Investor Presentation

THE ARDIDEN FUNDAMENTALS
A portfolio of outstanding lithium and gold assets in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction
Significant exploration success at Seymour Lake Lithium Project led to a 400% increase in Resource
Seymour Lake Mineral Resource of 4.80Mt @ 1.25% Li2O and 186ppm Ta2O5
Seymour Lake upside exploration target of 4.5Mt - 7.2Mt @ 0.8%Li2O - 2.4%Li2O.
Preliminary indications for Wisa and Root Lake lithium assets suggest excellent potential.
Highly-prospective Pickle Lake Gold Project offers excellent upside and diversity to the Ardiden portfolio
Pickle Lake underpinned by broad high-grade gold drill results at Kasagaminnis and significant exploration upside across all prospects
PROJECT PORTFOLIO
Operating in a top mining jurisdiction with close proximity to world-class infrastructure
Seymour Lake Lithium Project
•Defined Mineral Resource of 4.80Mt @ 1.25% Li2O and 186ppm Ta2O5
•Significant exploration upside with defined targets
•Excellent metallurgy results
Root Lake & Wisa Lake
•Early-stageexploration has confirmed that large, spodumene-rich pegmatites are present in both projects
•Excellent exploration potential
Pickle Lake Gold Project
•High quality prospects
•Excellent drilling results
•Large historical mines nearby such as Pickle Crow ; past production 1.45M oz Au @ 16.1g/t Au
THE SEYMOUR LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT
