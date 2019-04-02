Log in
Ardiden : 03/04/2019 Ontario Investor Presentation

04/02/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

DEVELOPING A DIVERSIFIED LITHIUM & PRECIOUS METALS PORTFOLIO

Investor Presentation

ASX Code: ADV

Disclaimer

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are not statements of historical fact. Investors can identify some of these statements by forward-looking terms such as 'expect', ' believe', 'plan', 'intend', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'may', 'will', 'would', and 'could' or similar words. However, you should note that these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, projections and assumptions about future events. Although Ardiden Limited believes that these expectations, projections, and assumptions are reasonable, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about its business operations. As such, the forward-looking events referred to in this document may not occur and actual results may differ materially from those expressly or impliedly anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

Investors are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute or form part of any opinion on any advice to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its document form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or investment decision. Ardiden Limited does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this document to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Previously Reported Information

This document does not contain any new data, results or information, with all references clearly stated. Any exploration and/or resource data, or statements referenced within this document have previously been lodged by Ardiden Limited with ASX via Ardiden Limited's announcements, dated: 22 Jun 2016; 19 Dec 2016; 31 Aug 2017; 15 Nov 2017; 12 Feb 2018; 19 March 2018; 4 & 27 April 2018; 3 & 14 May 2018; 31 July 2018; 31 Aug 2018 and 6 March 2019.

Ardiden Limited is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements referred to above, and is of the opinion that all material assumptions and technical parameters have not materially changed since the time of the relevant announcements.

Cautionary Note for US investors Regarding Reserve and Resource Estimates

All resource estimates by the Company in this document were calculated in accordance with the Australasian code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012 Edition), a professional code of practice that sets minimum standards for the public reporting of mineral exploration results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Accordingly, the information in this document describing Ardiden's mineral properties my not be comparable to the information disclosed by companies that report in accordance with US and Canadian standards.

THE ARDIDEN FUNDAMENTALS

A portfolio of outstanding lithium and gold assets in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction

Significant exploration success at Seymour Lake Lithium Project led to a 400% increase in Resource

Seymour Lake Mineral Resource of 4.80Mt @ 1.25% Li2O and 186ppm Ta2O5

Seymour Lake upside exploration target of 4.5Mt - 7.2Mt @ 0.8%Li2O - 2.4%Li2O.

Preliminary indications for Wisa and Root Lake lithium assets suggest excellent potential.

Highly-prospective Pickle Lake Gold Project offers excellent upside and diversity to the Ardiden portfolio

Pickle Lake underpinned by broad high-grade gold drill results at Kasagaminnis and significant exploration upside across all prospects

PROJECT PORTFOLIO

Operating in a top mining jurisdiction with close proximity to world-class infrastructure

Seymour Lake Lithium Project

Defined Mineral Resource of 4.80Mt @ 1.25% Li2O and 186ppm Ta2O5

Significant exploration upside with defined targets

Excellent metallurgy results

Root Lake & Wisa Lake

Early-stageexploration has confirmed that large, spodumene-rich pegmatites are present in both projects

Excellent exploration potential

Pickle Lake Gold Project

High quality prospects

Excellent drilling results

Large historical mines nearby such as Pickle Crow ; past production 1.45M oz Au @ 16.1g/t Au

THE SEYMOUR LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ardiden Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 23:06:06 UTC
