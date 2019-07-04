Ardiden : 04/07/2019 Appendix 3Z

Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
ARDIDEN LTD
ABN
82 110 884 262
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Peter Spitalny
Date of last notice
10 December 2018
Date that director ceased to be director
3 July 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
N/A
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Number & class of securities
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
1.
2,500,000 Tranche
1
Unlisted 2.3
Han-ree Superannuation Pty Ltd
cent
Conditional
Performance
<> Super Fund A/c>
Options
expiring
30
November
2021.
2.
2,500,000 Tranche 2 Unlisted 3 cent
Conditional Performance Options
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
-
Nature of interest
-
Name of registered holder
-
No. and class of securities to which
-
