Ardiden : 04/07/2019 Appendix 3Z

07/04/2019 | 04:13am EDT

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ARDIDEN LTD

ABN

82 110 884 262

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Peter Spitalny

Date of last notice

10 December 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

3 July 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

N/A

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

1.

2,500,000 Tranche

1

Unlisted 2.3

Han-ree Superannuation Pty Ltd

cent

Conditional

Performance

<> Super Fund A/c>

Options

expiring

30

November

2021.

2.

2,500,000 Tranche 2 Unlisted 3 cent

Conditional Performance Options

expiring 30 November 2021.

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

-

interest relates

Disclaimer

Ardiden Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 08:12:03 UTC
