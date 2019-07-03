Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ardiden : 04/07/2019 Shareholder Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

4 July 2019

SHAREHOLDER UPDATE

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Ardiden to take advantage of exposure to Gold price appreciation in tandem with exposure to the EV market through Lithium assets
  • Ardiden to deliver a JORC 2012 maiden Resource Estimate for the Kasagiminnis Gold Deposit in the September 2019 Quarter
  • Ardiden plans exploration programmes including resource definition and extension drilling at its Pickle Lake Gold Project; Kasagiminnis, Dorothy-Dobie, West Pickle and South Limb, subject to First Nation conditions, permits and approvals
  • Ardiden advancing discussions with potential strategic partners for Seymour Lake Lithium Project.

Ardiden Limited (ASX: ADV) is pleased to report on findings of a strategic review completed by the Company's Board and new CEO Rob Longley regarding its Gold and Lithium mineral assets in Ontario, Canada.

PRIORITIES:

The Board and CEO are committed to delivering the Company's strategic priorities:

  1. Maximising the value of the company's Gold and Lithium mineral assets in northwest Ontario, Canada.
  2. Exploration drilling of the Pickle Lake Gold Project and delivery of a maiden Gold Inferred Resource Estimate at the Kasagiminnis Gold Deposit prepared in accordance with the JORC (2012) Code.
  3. Securing a Partner or Alliance for value extraction from the Company's 100%-owned Seymour Lake Lithium Project and its other Lithium holdings, also in Ontario.
  4. Provide regular news flow and better inform its shareholders and the market of the highly prospective gold and lithium development activity in Ontario and the broader North American region.
  5. Optimising the allocation of Ardiden's existing AUD3.2m in available funds.

Ardiden Non-Executive Chairman Neil Hackett said, "Following the appointment of experienced corporate executive and geologist Rob Longley as CEO on 1 May 2019, the Board of Ardiden strongly believes its two- pronged approach of;

  1. Exploring the Pickle Lake Gold Project, which is underpinned by high quality exploration prospects, and;
  2. Advancing the Seymour Lake Lithium Project with a strategic partner, is the most appropriate strategy to improve shareholder value.

"Over the past two months, Ardiden has completed comprehensive due diligence on the Pickle Lake Gold Project

  • culminating in exercise of the Option and progress towards delivery of a maiden JORC 2012-compliant Gold Inferred Resource Estimate and extension drilling at the Kasagiminnis Gold Project. Ardiden has also advanced discussions with potential strategic partners for the Seymour Lake Lithium Project."

"During this phase, we have continued to act prudently with our significant cash balance as we now move towards a period of increased exploration activity and investor news flow."

ASX Code: ADV

ARDIDEN LIMITED

Shares on Issue: 1,681M

Suite 12, 11 Ventnor Ave

West Perth WA

6005

Tel: +61

(0)

8 6245 2050

www.ardiden.com.au

Fax: +61

(0)

8 6245

2055

Ontario Regional Mining Activity

According to a 2018 survey by the Ontario Mining Association, there are currently 38 producing mines in Ontario - 28 of them metal mines and the balance non-metals. The non-metal, or industrial mineral mines are scattered across the south from Windsor to Lanark County in eastern Ontario. The metal mines (with one exception) are situated in the north or far north, the latter being the Province's vast, largely undeveloped land mass beyond Lake Superior.

Ontario is Canada's largest gold producer, with 17 mines in operation. The Province could increase its dominance if several more promising Projects reach production.

Figure 1 below depicts the more significant gold and lithium operations and projects in Ontario.

Figure 1 - Gold and Lithium Project locations in Ontario, Canada - Red Lake to Pickle Lake Belt highlighted

Within the highly prospective northwest Ontario region of Canada, Ardiden now holds an impressive portfolio of Gold and Lithium assets from which to extract value for shareholders.

Figure 2 below, highlights the strategic positioning of Ardiden's Pickle Lake Gold and Seymour Lake Lithium Projects.

2

ASX Code: ADV

ARDIDEN LIMITED

Shares on Issue: 1,681M

Suite 12, 11 Ventnor Ave

West Perth WA

6005

Tel: +61

(0)

8 6245 2050

www.ardiden.com.au

Fax: +61

(0)

8 6245

2055

Figure 2 - Ardiden's Portfolio of Gold and Lithium Projects in northwest Ontario, Canada

Pickle Lake Gold Project

Ardiden's Pickle Lake Gold Project currently comprises four major gold properties over a 90km x 25km area offering significant upside exploration potential and resource-growth opportunities along more than 20km of prospective strike-length. The main projects within the overall Pickle Lake Gold Project are referred to as Kasagiminnis, Dorothy-Dobie,South Limb, and West Pickle.

Figure 3- Pickle Lake Gold Project: Historical Mines and main Prospects

3

ASX Code: ADV

ARDIDEN LIMITED

Shares on Issue: 1,681M

Suite 12, 11 Ventnor Ave

West Perth WA

6005

Tel: +61

(0)

8 6245 2050

www.ardiden.com.au

Fax: +61

(0)

8 6245

2055

'Pickle Lake' itself is a small town located on the eastern shore of the Lake with a population of about 500. It has year-round road access and was founded as a transportation centre for mining activities after gold was discovered in the area in 1928.

The Board strongly believes its 100% interest in the Pickle Lake Gold Project, earned after exercising its Option with Murchison Minerals Limited (ADV: ASX Announcement dated 1 July 2019), offers the best opportunity to provide near-term shareholder value and to leverage strong investor appetite for gold within the internationally recognised Uchi Geological Sub-Province (Figure 4). Ardiden's drilling at the Kasagiminnis Gold Deposit in 2018 confirmed the presence of a wide, consistent high-grade gold lode system that remains open at depth and along strike.

Figure 4-The Uchi Geological Subprovince of Ontario, as compared in strike length to the Norseman-Wiluna Belt of Western Australia

The Archean Greenstone belts within this Province extend east-to-west for more than 300km and includes well established Gold Camps at Red Lake, Musselwhite and Pickle Lake.

Building on the safe and efficient diamond drilling campaign conducted at Kasagiminnis in 2018 (Figure 5), Ardiden is designing and preparing resource extension drilling for down-dip and untested strike lengths of the main lode.

4

ASX Code: ADV

ARDIDEN LIMITED

Shares on Issue: 1,681M

Suite 12, 11 Ventnor Ave

West Perth WA

6005

Tel: +61

(0)

8 6245 2050

www.ardiden.com.au

Fax: +61

(0)

8 6245

2055

Figure 5- Ardiden's 2018 drilling campaign at Kasagiminnis

This targeting work has been aided by a comprehensive re-evaluation of the controls on gold mineralisation at Kasagiminnis, based on careful logging and re-interpretation of lithologies, structural trends and other available data. This work may lead to discovery of significant extensions of the gold-bearing lodes and provide immediate resource growth opportunities.

Securing a Partner or Alliance for Seymour Lake Lithium Project

Following delivery of a significant Mineral Resource upgrade at the Seymour Lake Lithium Project (ADV: ASX Announcement 6 March 2019), Ardiden has been investigating strategic partnership options to best exploit the project's full potential (ADV: ASX Announcement 19 April 2019). This decision is in light of the current economic landscape for lithium concentrate.

Figure 6 below depicts the various lithium deposits in Ontario, Canada. The Seymour Lake Lithium Project is surrounded by numerous hard rock spodumene projects. However, testwork from a 2.5 tonne bulk sample at the Seymour Lake Lithium Project has demonstrated the following advantages (ADV: ASX Announcement 12 February 2018):

  1. High quality metallurgical characteristics supported by proven production of:
    • high quality 6.05-7.04% Li2O Spodumene Concentrate with high recoveries (85.6%-91.6%)
    • Standard Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate (99.52% Li2CO3) with high conversion rates (90%)
    • Low impurity levels 0.57%-1.03% Fe2O3.
  3. Infrastructure proximity being adjacent to the Ferland Rail Station on the Transcontinental Canadian Railway, and;
  4. Immediate access to the US Market via Thunder Bay and Lake Superior to American production industries.

5

ASX Code: ADV

ARDIDEN LIMITED

Shares on Issue: 1,681M

Suite 12, 11 Ventnor Ave

West Perth WA

6005

Tel: +61

(0)

8 6245 2050

www.ardiden.com.au

Fax: +61

(0)

8 6245

2055

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ardiden Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 22:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:38pMexichem Announces Conference Call For Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results
BU
07:32pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm - BUD
PR
07:31pCVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
07:23pSTOCKLAND : Announces Capital Partnership at Aura
PU
07:20pOTC Markets Group Welcomes Marble Financial to the OTCQB Venture Market
NE
07:18pSCENTRE : ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, IBM, Scentre Group & Westpac commence live pilot for Lygon, a blockchain-based platform
PU
07:16pFINRA Arbitration Panel Awards $1.8 Million to Two Former USAA Wealth Advisors Represented by Shustak Reynolds & Partners, P.C.
BU
07:12pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Zuora, Inc. - ZUO
PR
07:08pCIFI : Unaudited operating statistics for june 2019
PU
07:05pWolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Southern District of New York against Acer Therapeutics Inc.
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
2Univision Confirms Review of Strategic Options
3MONTAGE RESOURCES CORP : MONTAGE RESOURCES : Form3
4OBA Inducts 62-Year Banking Veteran Edgar B. Martin into Oregon Bankers Hall of Fame
5ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Dynagas LNG Partners LP Investors of the Important Lead Plai..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About