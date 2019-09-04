Log in
Ardiden : 04/09/2019 ADV Shareholder Briefing Invitation

09/04/2019 | 01:57am EDT

Dear Shareholder,

Invitation from Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) to attend shareholder briefings in Sydney and Melbourne in September 2019.

As a valued shareholder of Ardiden Limited, the Company is pleased to invite you to shareholder briefings being held in Sydney and Melbourne to meet experienced corporate geologist Rob Longley, appointed the Company's Chief Executive Officer in May 2019.

Rob will present an overview of the Company's Pickle Lake Gold Project, which is underpinned by high quality exploration prospects, as well as an update on its Seymour Lake Lithium Project and other matters. Ardiden's Chairman Neil Hackett will also attend, and both will be available to answer questions and meet investors.

The events will be held in:

Sydney - 17 September 2019 from 4.30pm to 5.30pm

at the Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park, 161 Elizabeth Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Melbourne - 19 September 2019 from 5.00pm to 6.00pm

at the Grand Hyatt Melbourne, 123 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

To ensure your seat, please register by emailing Karen Oswald at karen@nwrcommunications.com.auby close of business Wednesday 11 September 2019.

ASX Code: ADV

ARDIDEN LIMITED

Shares on Issue: 1,690M

Suite 12, 11 Ventnor Ave

West Perth WA 6005

Tel: +61

(0)

8 6245 2050

www.ardiden.com.au

Fax: +61

(0)

8 6245 2055

Disclaimer

Ardiden Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 05:56:06 UTC
