Ardiden : 05/03/2019 Trading Halt

5 March 2019

Ardiden Limited (ASX: ADV) - Trading Halt

The securities of Ardiden Limited ('ADV') will be placed in trading halt at the request of ADV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 7 March 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Daniel Nicholson

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

Mr Ben Secrett

Ardiden Limited (A.C.N. 110 884 252)("The Company")

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

The Company hereby requests a halt in the trading of its securities, regarding a news release about a resource upgrade at its Seymour Lake Lithium Project.

The Company requests that the trading halt commence before the commencement of trade on Tuesday, 5 March 2019 and remain in place until the commencement of trading on Thursday, 7 March 2019, or upon release of the announcement, whichever is earlier.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Your Sincerely,

Jessamyn Lyons Company Secretary

Ardiden Limited