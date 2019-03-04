Ardiden : 05/03/2019 Trading Halt

Market Announcement
5 March 2019
Ardiden Limited (ASX: ADV) - Trading Halt
The securities of Ardiden Limited ('ADV') will be placed in trading halt at the request of ADV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 7 March 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Daniel Nicholson
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
5 March 2019
Mr Ben Secrett
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
Australian Securities Exchange Level 40, Central Park
152 - 158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000
BY EMAIL: ben.secrett@asx.com.au
5 March 2019
Ardiden Limited (A.C.N. 110 884 252)("The Company")
REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT
The Company hereby requests a halt in the trading of its securities, regarding a news release about a resource upgrade at its Seymour Lake Lithium Project.
The Company requests that the trading halt commence before the commencement of trade on Tuesday, 5 March 2019 and remain in place until the commencement of trading on Thursday, 7 March 2019, or upon release of the announcement, whichever is earlier.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
Your Sincerely,
Jessamyn Lyons Company Secretary
Ardiden Limited
Ardiden Limited
ABN: 82 110 884 252
Suite 12, Level 1
11 Ventnor Avenue
+61 (0) 8 6245 2050
West Perth WA 6005 Australia
info@ardiden.com.au
PO Box 1240, West Perth WA 6847
www.ardiden.com.au
ASX: ADV
