Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ardiden : 05/03/2019 Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 06:55pm EST

Market Announcement

5 March 2019

Ardiden Limited (ASX: ADV) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Ardiden Limited ('ADV') will be placed in trading halt at the request of ADV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 7 March 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Daniel Nicholson

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

5 March 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Mr Ben Secrett

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

Australian Securities Exchange Level 40, Central Park

152 - 158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

BY EMAIL: ben.secrett@asx.com.au

5 March 2019

Ardiden Limited (A.C.N. 110 884 252)("The Company")

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

The Company hereby requests a halt in the trading of its securities, regarding a news release about a resource upgrade at its Seymour Lake Lithium Project.

The Company requests that the trading halt commence before the commencement of trade on Tuesday, 5 March 2019 and remain in place until the commencement of trading on Thursday, 7 March 2019, or upon release of the announcement, whichever is earlier.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Your Sincerely,

Jessamyn Lyons Company Secretary

Ardiden Limited

Ardiden Limited

ABN: 82 110 884 252

Suite 12, Level 1

11 Ventnor Avenue

+61 (0) 8 6245 2050

West Perth WA 6005 Australia

info@ardiden.com.au

PO Box 1240, West Perth WA 6847

www.ardiden.com.au

ASX: ADV

Disclaimer

Ardiden Ltd. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 23:54:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:33pLOANS GIVEN BY QATARI BANKS RISE 3.1% TO QR950 BN IN JANUARY : Qcb
AQ
07:33pVODAFONE QATAR : AGM gives nod to QR211.4 mn dividend distribution
AQ
07:30pBLONDER TONGUE LABS : Announces Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
07:26pQATAR ISLAMIC BANK : QIB programme at Qatar University highlights ways to manage money
AQ
07:25pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : App3B Exercise of Employee Options
PU
07:25pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Section 708A Cleansing Notice re Employee Options
PU
07:25pLG ELECTRONICS : Preparations for Dead Sea ultra marathon commence in Amman
AQ
07:15pRAYTHEON : To expand uk operations by opening two new sites
PU
07:15pHYRECAR : 9 Ways to Win This Tax Season as a Rideshare Driver
PU
07:15pTHOMSON REUTERS : earns eight top honors in 2019 National Law Journal Reader Rankings | Thomson Reuters
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV : S&P downgrades debt-laden Mexican state oil firm Pemex
3CHENIERE ENERGY, INC. : Cheniere Deal With China Signals Country's Key Role in LNG Exports
4ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC : Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering and Private..
5ARDIDEN : 05/03/2019 Pause in Trading

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.