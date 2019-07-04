Ardiden : 05/07/2019 Ardiden Lithium Interview with CEO and NED

5 July 2019

ARDIDEN LITHIUM INTERVIEW WITH CEO AND NED

Ardiden Limited (ASX: ADV) is pleased to report its CEO, Mr Rob Longley, and its Independent Non-Executive Director, Ms Pauline Gately have participated in an interview WITGH Boardroom Media Radio to update shareholders and investors.

The interview is available to listen to at: https://www.boardroom.media/broadcast?eid=5d1bfafe12d7e6343766cc44

In the interview, Rob and Pauline briefly describe the current assets and strategy of Ardiden and discuss their opinion of the current state of the Lithium Market. In the interview, they discuss the desire to secure a Partner or Alliance for value extraction from the Company's 100%-owned Seymour Lake Lithium Project and the strategic advantages of this, and the Company's other Lithium holdings in Ontario, Canada.

Ardiden's Portfolio of Gold and Lithium Projects in northwest Ontario, Canada

For further information: Investors: Media and Investor Relations: Rob Longley Karen Oswald Chief Executive Officer NWR Communications Tel: +61 8 6245 2050 Tel +61 (0) 423 602 353 info@ardiden.com.au karen@nwrcommunications.com.au

Forward Looking Statement

This announcement may contain some references to forecasts, estimates, assumptions and other forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that its expectations, estimates and forecast outcomes are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that they will be achieved. They may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions that are subject to risk factors associated with the nature of the business, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed herein. All references to dollars ($) and cents in this presentation are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated. Investors should make and rely upon their own enquires and assessments before deciding to acquire or deal in the Company's securities.