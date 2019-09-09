Ardiden : 10/09/2019 Maiden High-Grade Gold Resource at Pickle Lake

10 September 2019 MAIDEN HIGH-GRADE GOLD RESOURCE AT PICKLE LAKE HIGHLIGHTS: Maiden high-grade Mineral Resource estimate of 790,000 tonnes @ 4.3 g/t for 110,000 oz gold at the 100%-owned Kasagiminnis Gold Deposit.

high-grade Mineral Resource estimate of at the 100%-owned Kasagiminnis Gold Deposit. High-grade gold resource at Kasagiminnis classified as Inferred and reported in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC Code (2012).

gold resource at Kasagiminnis classified as Inferred and reported in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC Code (2012). The Kasagiminnis Maiden Resource is within a limited strike length (600m) of the entire (>20km) of prospective strike length of Ardiden's Pickle Lake Gold Project, Ontario Canada.

At a premium grade of 4.3 g/t gold, the Maiden Resource Estimate marks the first step towards the Company's objective of building a significant high-grade resource base at Pickle Lake.

Ardiden is planning to re-commence drilling to extend the Kasagiminnis Resource along strike and is concurrently planning exploration activities at the other Pickle Lake Gold Project Prospects including South Limb, West Pickle and Dorothy-Dobie. Ardiden Limited (ASX: ADV) is pleased to report a Maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Kasagiminnis Deposit within the Company's Pickle Lake Gold Project in Ontario, Canada. The Inferred Resource estimate of 110,000 ounces of gold is at an impressive high grade of 4.3 g/t Au and represents the first building block of planned gold resource upgrades as drilling re-commences and exploration activities ramp up on site. Ardiden has also commenced planning for additional drilling, including negotiations with First Nations groups and approvals aimed at extending the Resource along strike and at depth at Kasagiminnis. The Company is meanwhile planning geophysical surveys, compiling historical data and evaluating drill targets with the aim of also building Project Mineral Resources at the South Limb, West Pickle and Dorothy-Dobie prospects at Ardiden's Pickle Lake Gold Project. Figure 1- Ardiden's 100%-owned Pickle Lake Gold Project showing location of the Kasagiminnis Deposit

Mining Consultant Optiro Pty Ltd completed the resource estimate and full details of Optiro's supporting Technical Report is available on the Ardiden website www.ardiden.com.auThe Resource Estimate at Kasagiminnis is over 600 m (east-west), is up to 10 m wide (north-south) and extends to a maximum a depth of 280 m below the surface. The geological interpretation and resource model were developed using historical drilling data from the 1980s and drilling undertaken in 2011 by Murchison Minerals Limited (TSX-V'- 'MUR'), and most recently by Ardiden in 2018. Seven mineralised lodes were interpreted, four of which were used for resource definition. Ardiden's CEO Rob Longley said - "The Pickle Lake Greenstone area has been overlooked and under-loved since the 1980's, but now there is renewed interest from numerous mining and exploration companies in both the dormant underground mines and adjacent extensions of mineralised areas. A higher gold price and much improved exploration techniques has made this Gold Camp ripe for re-evaluation. Kasagiminnis is only a small part of our Pickle Lake Gold Project and following a recent site visit, I am encouraged by the prospectivity of the district in terms of mineralisation, opportunity and stakeholder willingness to advance these projects. We want to ensure the nearby First Nation Communities' cultures and traditional activities are respected, and that best practices are applied in terms of environmental management. Overall, there is excellent infrastructure in this Mining Province, and a strong desire to work together to the mutual benefit of all stakeholders" Ardiden's high-grade Kasagiminnis gold deposit is only 35km from First Mining Gold Corps (TSX: FF) processing plant and underground mine, 8km north-east of the Pickle Lake Township (Figure 2). Additionally, Tri-Origin Exploration (TSX-V: TOE) hold an option with Barrick over the gold deposit located 12km south-west and directly along strike of Kasagiminnis. Ardiden's South Limb prospect also abuts onto Metals Creek Resources' (TSX-V: MEK) Dona Lake Gold Project, and they have an option agreement with Newmont-Goldcorp over the nearby historic Dona Lake underground gold mine. With this significant amount of activity in the region, Ardiden is investigating potential synergies with all companies active within the Pickle Lake - Red Lake region. Figure 2- Proximity of Ardiden's Prospects to Historical Underground Gold Mines* at Pickle Crow, Central & Golden Patricia & Dona Lake.

*Information in relation to historical gold production at the Pickle Lake Gold Camp has been referenced from three sources of publication, namely: Harron, G. A. 2009. Technical Report on Three Gold Exploration Properties Pickle Lake Area, Ontario, Canada. G.A. Harron, P.Eng., G.A. Harron & Associates Inc.

Smyk, M., Hollings, P. and Pettigrew, N., 2015. Geology and Mineral Deposits of The Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt. Institute on Lake Superior Geology, May 20-24, 2015 Field Trip Guidebook.

*Information in relation to historical gold production at the Pickle Lake Gold Camp has been referenced from three sources of publication, namely: Harron, G. A. 2009. Technical Report on Three Gold Exploration Properties Pickle Lake Area, Ontario, Canada. G.A. Harron, P.Eng., G.A. Harron & Associates Inc.

Smyk, M., Hollings, P. and Pettigrew, N., 2015. Geology and Mineral Deposits of The Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt. Institute on Lake Superior Geology, May 20-24, 2015 Field Trip Guidebook.

Puumala, M. A. 2009. Mineral Occurrences of the Central and Eastern Uchi Domain. Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6228 REGIONAL SETTING: The Pickle Lake Gold Camp historically, has produced over 3 million ounces of gold since 1935 from four underground operations; Pickle Crow, Dona Lake, Central Patricia and Golden Patricia. From the Pickle Lake location, highly prospective Archean Greenstone of the Uchi Geological Sub-Province extends 250km west to the well-endowed Red Lake Gold Camp, where Newmont-Goldcorp have current extensive underground gold mining operations. Newmont-Goldcorp are also currently operating the Musselwhite gold mine, situated 125km north of Pickle Lake. Figure 3- Regional Setting - The Uchi Geological Subprovince of Ontario, with current World Class Gold Mining centres operational nearby at Red Lake to the west, and Musselwhite (Newmont-Goldcorp) to the North

KASAGIMINNIS MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE DETAIL: Delivering on their commitment, the Ardiden Board and CEO are pleased to provide the Maiden Resource Estimate for the Kasagiminnis Gold Deposit, classified as Inferred, and compiled in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Identified Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 (the JORC Code). At a premium grade of 4.3 g/t gold, the Maiden Resource Estimate marks the first step towards the Company's objective of building a significant high-grade resource base at the Pickle Lake Gold Project. Classification Cut-off grade Tonnes Grade Gold ounces g/t gold (x 1,000) g/t gold Inferred 3.0 790 4.3 110,000 Total 3.0 790 4.3 110,000 Table.1- Kasagiminnis Gold deposit - Mineral Resource as at September 2019, reported above a cut-off grade of 3 g/t gold The Mineral Resources have been classified on the basis of confidence in geological and grade continuity and taking into account data quality (including the historical nature of much of the drill data and limited quality control and quality assurance data), data density and confidence in the block grade estimation. The resource was reported to a depth of 280 m. To remain conservative at this stage of evaluation, the Mineral Resources have been reported only above a 3.0 g/t gold cut-off grade (red zones in Figure 4 below) to reflect current commodity prices and likely extraction by underground mining methods. There are numerous potential down dip and along strike extensions of the ore zones that remain untested. Figure 4 - 3D view (looking north-east of drillholes and the classified resource model (red = Inferred, ≥3 g/t gold; green = Inferred, 2 to 3 g/t gold; blue = Inferred <2g/t gold; grey = not classified and mineralisation external to resource model)

The Kasagiminnis Deposit is located in the western part of the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt and comprises lode style mineralisation within a steep north-dipping shear zone. Gold mineralisation is within a 10 to 13 m wide zone of mafic volcanic tuffs interlayered with iron formation. The zone is sheared, silicified and contains garnets along with 1 to 5% pyrrhotite. Contrary to historical interpretations, Ardiden's drilling and analysis has revealed that the gold mineralisation is not constrained to within the garnet magnetite-bearing rock and that it appears that the primary control on mineralisation at Kasagiminnis is structure (shear zone), rather than lithology. The geological interpretation and resource model have been developed using historical data from drilling undertaken in the 1980s and more recent drilling undertaken during 2011 and by Ardiden during 2018. The drill database used for estimation of the resource comprises data from 117 diamond drillholes for a total of 14,058 m. The historical data was recorded in feet and the assay data in gold ounces/ton and Ardiden converted this to metric units. The historical data was combined with the 2011 and 2018 data and a simplified geological coding of the units was applied for import into mining software packages. Drillholes at Kasagiminnis are generally spaced at 25 m to 60 m on section with a section spacing of 50 m to 60 m. Drill sections in the eastern area of the deposit are 200 m apart. The 2018 drilling included two fans of drillholes that originated from the same drill pad and tested the down-dip continuity at spacings of up to 15 m. A nominal cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t gold was used for interpretation of the mineralised zone. Seven mineralised lodes were interpreted, four of which were used for resource definition. The lodes contain significant proportions of un-mineralised and low-grade intervals. A categorical indicator model was developed to defined higher grade sub-domains. An indicator cut-off grade of 0.6 g/t was used for the two lower grade domains and 1 g/t gold was used for the higher-grade domains. Figure 5 - Plan view of the main mineralised zone at Kasagiminnis with satellite imagery underlay

