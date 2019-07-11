|
Ardiden : 11/07/2019 Appendix 3B
07/11/2019 | 02:14am EDT
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13
Name of entity
Ardiden Limited
ABN
82 110 884 252
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
-
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
-
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
1. Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
1. 9,140,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
1. Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
04/03/2013
|
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
-
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
-
the date from which they do
-
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
-
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
-
Issue price or consideration
-
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
1. Yes - fully paid ordinary shares
1. $0.003
1. Final consideration per the terms of the Option to Acquire 100% of the Pickle Lake Gold Project as detailed in the announcement dated 2 August 2017.
Yes
20 November 2018
6c Number of +securities issued 9,140,000 without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3B Page 2
|
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
|
6h
|
If +securities were issued under
|
Not Applicable
|
|
rule
|
7.1A
|
for
|
non-cash
|
|
|
consideration, state
|
date
|
on
|
|
|
which
|
|
valuation
|
|
of
|
|
|
consideration
|
was released
|
to
|
|
|
ASX Market Announcements
|
|
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Capacity under LR 7.1 is 237,892,033
Capacity under LR 7.1A is 167,688,022
|
7
|
+Issue dates
|
11 July 2019
|
|
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by
|
|
|
ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in
|
|
|
rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a
|
|
|
pro rata entitlement issue must comply with
|
|
|
the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
|
|
|
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
|
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
1,690,520,218
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
04/03/2013
|
Appendix 3B Page 3
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
10,000,000
|
Unlisted Conditional
|
|
Performance Options
|
|
Exercise price: $0.02
|
|
Expiry: 09/08/2019
|
12,500,000
|
Unlisted Options
|
|
Exercise price: $0.02
|
|
Expiry: 31/12/2021
|
12,500,000
|
Unlisted Options
|
|
Exercise price: $0.0225
|
|
Expiry: 31/12/2021
|
12,500,000
|
Unlisted Options
|
|
Exercise price: $0.025
|
|
Expiry: 31/12/2021
|
15,750,000
|
Unlisted Options
|
|
Exercise price: $0.023
|
|
Expiry: 30/11/2021
|
15,750,000
|
Unlisted Options
|
|
Exercise price: $0.03
|
|
Expiry: 30/11/2021
|
|
|
|
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
-
Is security holder approval required?
-
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
-
Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
-
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
-
+Record date to determine entitlements
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3B Page 4
|
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
-
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
-
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
-
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
-
Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
-
Names of any underwriters
-
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
-
Names of any brokers to the issue
-
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
-
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
-
If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
-
Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
04/03/2013
|
Appendix 3B Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Ardiden Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 06:12:03 UTC
|
|