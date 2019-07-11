Ardiden : 11/07/2019 Cleansing Statement

CLEANSING STATEMENT
Ardiden Limited (ASX: ADV - the "Company" or "Ardiden") has issued and allotted 9,140,000 ordinary shares under Listing Rule 7.1 to a vendor of the Pickle Lake Gold Project, Ken Kukkee. This allotment is the final consideration for the Dorothy-Dobie Properties, under the option agreement announced by the Company on 2 August 2017, to acquire 100% of the Pickle Lake Gold Project. Below is the applicable Cleansing Notice.
Secondary Trading Exemption:
The Act restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under Section 708 or 708A. By the Company giving this notice, a sale of the Securities noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A(5) of the Act.
The Company hereby notifies the ASX under paragraph 708(A)(5)(e) of the Act that:
-
The Company issued the Securities without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
-
As at the date of this notice the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Act; and
-
As at the date of this notice there is no information:
-
-
that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the Listing Rules; and
-
that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
-
-
The assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or
-
The rights and liabilities attaching to the Securities.
Jessamyn Lyons
Company Secretary
Ardiden Limited
|
ASX Code: ADV
|
ARDIDEN LIMITED
|
Shares on Issue: 1,690M
|
Suite 12, 11 Ventnor Ave
|
|
West Perth WA
|
6005
|
|
Tel: +61
|
(0)
|
8 6245 2050
|
www.ardiden.com.au
|
Fax: +61
|
(0)
|
8 6245
|
2055
Disclaimer
Ardiden Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 06:07:00 UTC