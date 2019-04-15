Log in
Ardiden : 15/04/2019 Appendix 3B

0
04/15/2019 | 01:38am EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Ardiden Limited

ABN

82 110 884 252

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

2Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

3Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

1.Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

1.4,500,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

1.Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5Issue price or consideration

6Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

1.Yes - fully paid ordinary shares

1.$0.003

1.Per the terms of the Option to Acquire 100% of the Pickle Lake Gold Project as detailed in the announcement dated 2 August 2017.

Yes

20 November 2018

6c Number of +securities issued 4,500,000

without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Nil

Not Applicable

6h

If +securities were issued under

Not Applicable

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Capacity under LR 7.1 is 247,032,033

Capacity under LR 7.1A is 167,688,022

7

+Issue dates

12 April 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a

pro rata entitlement issue must comply with

the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1,681,380,218

Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

10,000,000

Unlisted Conditional

Performance Options

Exercise price: $0.04

Expiry: 01/07/2019

10,000,000

Unlisted Conditional

Performance Options

Exercise price: $0.02

Expiry: 09/08/2019

12,500,000

Unlisted Options

Exercise price: $0.02

Expiry: 31/12/2021

12,500,000

Unlisted Options

Exercise price: $0.0225

Expiry: 31/12/2021

12,500,000

Unlisted Options

Exercise price: $0.025

Expiry: 31/12/2021

15,750,000

Unlisted Options

Exercise price: $0.023

Expiry: 30/11/2021

15,750,000

Unlisted Options

Exercise price: $0.03

Expiry: 30/11/2021

Not Applicable

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11Is security holder approval required?

12Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?

13Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

14

+Class of +securities to which the

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

entitlements

16

Will holdings on

different

registers (or

subregisters) be

aggregated

for

calculating

entitlements?

17

Policy for deciding entitlements

in relation to fractions

18

Names of countries in which the

entity has security holders who

will not be sent new offer

documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations

20Names of any underwriters

21Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

22Names of any brokers to the issue

23Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

24Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

25If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ardiden Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 05:37:06 UTC
