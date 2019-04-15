|
Ardiden : 15/04/2019 Appendix 3B
04/15/2019 | 01:38am EDT
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Name of entity
Ardiden Limited
ABN
82 110 884 252
Part 1 - All issues
1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
2Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
3Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
1.Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
1.4,500,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
1.Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
04/03/2013
|
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
1.Yes - fully paid ordinary shares
1.$0.003
1.Per the terms of the Option to Acquire 100% of the Pickle Lake Gold Project as detailed in the announcement dated 2 August 2017.
Yes
20 November 2018
6c Number of +securities issued 4,500,000
without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
|
Appendix 3B Page 2
|
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
|
6h
|
If +securities were issued under
|
Not Applicable
|
|
rule
|
7.1A
|
for
|
non-cash
|
|
|
consideration, state
|
date
|
on
|
|
|
which
|
|
valuation
|
|
of
|
|
|
consideration
|
was released
|
to
|
|
|
ASX Market Announcements
|
|
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Capacity under LR 7.1 is 247,032,033
Capacity under LR 7.1A is 167,688,022
|
7
|
+Issue dates
|
12 April 2019
|
|
8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
1,681,380,218
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
04/03/2013
|
Appendix 3B Page 3
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
10,000,000
|
Unlisted Conditional
|
|
Performance Options
|
|
Exercise price: $0.04
|
|
Expiry: 01/07/2019
|
10,000,000
|
Unlisted Conditional
|
|
Performance Options
|
|
Exercise price: $0.02
|
|
Expiry: 09/08/2019
|
12,500,000
|
Unlisted Options
|
|
Exercise price: $0.02
|
|
Expiry: 31/12/2021
|
12,500,000
|
Unlisted Options
|
|
Exercise price: $0.0225
|
|
Expiry: 31/12/2021
|
12,500,000
|
Unlisted Options
|
|
Exercise price: $0.025
|
|
Expiry: 31/12/2021
|
15,750,000
|
Unlisted Options
|
|
Exercise price: $0.023
|
|
Expiry: 30/11/2021
|
15,750,000
|
Unlisted Options
|
|
Exercise price: $0.03
|
|
Expiry: 30/11/2021
|
|
|
|
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
|
|