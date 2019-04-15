Ardiden : 15/04/2019 Cleansing Statement

CLEANSING STATEMENT

Ardiden Limited (ASX: ADV - the "Company" or "Ardiden") has issued and allotted 4,500,000 ordinary shares under Listing Rule 7.1 to a vendor of the Pickle Lake Gold Project, Ken Kukkee. This allotment is part consideration for the Dorothy-Dobie Properties, under the option agreement announced by the Company on 2 August 2017, to acquire 100% of the Pickle Lake Gold Project. Below is the applicable Cleansing Notice.

Secondary Trading Exemption:

The Act restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under Section 708 or 708A. By the Company giving this notice, a sale of the Securities noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A(5) of the Act.

The Company hereby notifies the ASX under paragraph 708(A)(5)(e) of the Act that:

a)The Company issued the Securities without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

b)As at the date of this notice the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Act; and

c)As at the date of this notice there is no information:

i)that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the Listing Rules; and

ii)that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:

(1)The assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or

(2)The rights and liabilities attaching to the Securities.

Jessamyn Lyons

Company Secretary

Ardiden Limited