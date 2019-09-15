Ardiden : 16/09/2019 Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
|
Name of entity
|
Ardiden Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
82 110 884 252
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Neil Hackett
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
2 May 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Corporate Starboard Pty Ltd, a Company Mr
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
Hackett has a relevant interest in.
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
13 September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Indirect:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Starboard Pty Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
22,720,101 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
2.
|
2,500,000 Tranche 1 Unlisted 2.3
|
|
|
|
cent
|
Conditional
|
Performance
|
|
|
|
Options expiring 30 November 2021.
|
|
|
3.
|
2,500,000 Tranche 2 Unlisted 3 cent
|
|
|
|
Conditional Performance Options
|
|
|
|
expiring 30 November 2021.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
1.
|
Ordinary Fully Paid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
1.
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$4,500.00
|
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Indirect:
|
|
|
|
Corporate Starboard Pty Ltd
|
|
|
1.
|
23,720,101 Ordinary Shares
|
|
2.
|
2,500,000 Tranche 1 Unlisted 2.3
|
|
|
cent
|
Conditional
|
Performance
|
|
|
Options expiring 30 November 2021.
|
|
3.
|
2,500,000 Tranche 2 Unlisted 3 cent
|
|
|
Conditional Performance Options
|
|
|
expiring 30 November 2021.
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Purchase of Ordinary Fully Paid Shares On
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
|
Market
|
|
|
|
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed Period
|
Were the interest in the securities
|
No
|
or contracts
|
detailed above
|
|
trading during a +closed period
|
|
where prior
|
written clearance
|
|
was required?
|
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance
|
N/A
|
provided to allow the trade to
|
|
proceed during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was
|
N/A
|
provided, on what date was this
|
|
provided?
|
|
Date of Notice: 16 September 2019
