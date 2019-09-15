Log in
Ardiden : 16/09/2019 Appendix 3Y

0
09/15/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Ardiden Limited

ABN

82 110 884 252

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Neil Hackett

Date of last notice

2 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest

Corporate Starboard Pty Ltd, a Company Mr

(including registered holder)

Hackett has a relevant interest in.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

13 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect:

Corporate Starboard Pty Ltd

1.

22,720,101 Ordinary Shares

2.

2,500,000 Tranche 1 Unlisted 2.3

cent

Conditional

Performance

Options expiring 30 November 2021.

3.

2,500,000 Tranche 2 Unlisted 3 cent

Conditional Performance Options

expiring 30 November 2021.

Class

1.

Ordinary Fully Paid

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

1.

1,000,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$4,500.00

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Indirect:

Corporate Starboard Pty Ltd

1.

23,720,101 Ordinary Shares

2.

2,500,000 Tranche 1 Unlisted 2.3

cent

Conditional

Performance

Options expiring 30 November 2021.

3.

2,500,000 Tranche 2 Unlisted 3 cent

Conditional Performance Options

expiring 30 November 2021.

Nature of change

Purchase of Ordinary Fully Paid Shares On

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

Market

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed Period

Were the interest in the securities

No

or contracts

detailed above

trading during a +closed period

where prior

written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance

N/A

provided to allow the trade to

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was

N/A

provided, on what date was this

provided?

Date of Notice: 16 September 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Ardiden Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 00:21:03 UTC
