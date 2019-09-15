Ardiden : 16/09/2019 Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Name of entity Ardiden Limited ABN 82 110 884 252

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Neil Hackett Date of last notice 2 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest Corporate Starboard Pty Ltd, a Company Mr (including registered holder) Hackett has a relevant interest in. Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 13 September 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect: Corporate Starboard Pty Ltd 1. 22,720,101 Ordinary Shares 2. 2,500,000 Tranche 1 Unlisted 2.3 cent Conditional Performance Options expiring 30 November 2021. 3. 2,500,000 Tranche 2 Unlisted 3 cent Conditional Performance Options expiring 30 November 2021. Class 1. Ordinary Fully Paid

