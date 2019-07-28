Ardiden : 29/07/2019 Quarterly Activities Report

Preparation for exploration programmes including resource definition and extension drilling at its Pickle Lake Gold Project; Kasagiminnis,

Independent review of historical drill data to support delivery of a JORC 2012 maiden Resource Estimate for the Kasagiminnis Gold Deposit in the September 2019 Quarter.

Acquisition of the Pickle Lake Gold Project builds on Ardiden's diversified project portfolio, with highly prospective gold and lithium assets.

Ardiden assumed 100% ownership of Pickle Lake Gold Project, acquiring the remaining Murchison Minerals' 51% stake in the JV project.

PICKLE LAKE GOLD PROJECT (ADV: 100%)

Fully Exercised JV Option with Murchison Minerals Ltd (TSX-V: MUR)

During the quarter, Ardiden announced it would assume 100% ownership of the joint ventured Pickle Lake Gold Project in northwest Ontario, by exercising its Option to acquire Murchison Minerals Limited's (TSX-V: MUR, 'Murchison') remaining 51% JV interest in the highly prospective gold project.

The Pickle Lake Gold Project comprises four major gold properties over a 90km x 25km area offering significant upside exploration potential and resource-growth opportunities along more than 20km of prospective strike- length. The main projects within the overall Pickle Lake Gold Project are referred to as Kasagiminnis, Dorothy- Dobie, South Limb, and West Pickle.

The Company exercised its Option to acquire Murchison's interest in the Project following fulfillment of all Option conditions, and a robust review of the Project, including due diligence drilling. Murchison will receive a 1% Net Smelter Royalty from any future gold production.

Ardiden previously acquired White Metal Resources Corp's (TSX-V: WHM, 'White Metal') 49% JV interest to proceed towards 100% project ownership (refer to ADV ASX announcement 31 July 2018).

This action marks a significant and positive step for Ardiden, boosting its ability to build shareholder value from its rich portfolio of both gold and lithium assets, situated within Canada's productive mining province, Ontario.

Details of exercising Ardiden's option:

In July 2018, Ardiden acquired White Metal's interest in the Pickle Lake Gold Project, including a 49% interest in a joint venture (Pickle Lake Joint Venture) with Murchison over the Kasagiminnis Lake Property and part of the Dorothy-Dobie Property.

Dorothy-Dobie Property. Ardiden satisfied the conditions to acquire the remaining interest in the Pickle Lake Joint Venture by incurring exploration expenditure of C$1,200,000 (including at least C$700,000 on drilling).

Ardiden exercised the Option pursuant to the Option Agreement between White Metal and Murchison, as assigned by White Metal to Ardiden (Option Agreement) by notice to Murchison to acquire the 51% joint venture interest from Murchison.

After acquiring the 51% joint venture interest from Murchison, Ardiden will own 100% interest in the joint venture assets, including the Kasagiminnis Lake Property and part of the Dorothy-Dobie Property, subject to a 1% net smelter return royalty which is payable to Murchison.

Dorothy-Dobie Property, subject to a 1% net smelter return royalty which is payable to Murchison. At the Dorothy-Dobie Prospect, an additional five tenements are currently held in the name of Mr Ken Kukkee. Ardiden has an Option to acquire these tenements from Ken Kukkee to add to the Pickle Lake Gold Project area, at any time prior to expiry of the Option on 15 April 2020.