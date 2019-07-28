Ardiden : 29/07/2019 Quarterly Activities Report

29 July 2019
JUNE 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
HIGHLIGHTS
PICKLE LAKE GOLD PROJECT - Ontario (100%-owned)
-
Ardiden assumed 100% ownership of Pickle Lake Gold Project, acquiring the remaining Murchison Minerals' 51% stake in the JV project.
-
Acquisition of the Pickle Lake Gold Project builds on Ardiden's diversified project portfolio, with highly prospective gold and lithium assets.
-
Independent review of historical drill data to support delivery of a JORC 2012 maiden Resource Estimate for the Kasagiminnis Gold Deposit in the September 2019 Quarter.
-
Preparation for exploration programmes including resource definition and extension drilling at its Pickle Lake Gold Project; Kasagiminnis, Dorothy-Dobie, West Pickle and South Limb, subject to First Nation conditions, permits and approvals.
SEYMOUR LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT - Ontario (100%-owned)
-
Ardiden advanced discussions with potential strategic partners for Seymour Lake Lithium Project.
MANAGEMENT TRANSITION and EVENTS
-
Appointment of highly experienced geologist, Robin Longley, as CEO.
-
Successful transition period with Interim Technical Director Peter Spitalny.
-
Appointment of NWR Communications as Corporate, Media and Investor Relations Advisor.
-
Enhanced shareholder engagement with attendance at RIU Sydney Conference, Boardroom Media Interview and Shareholder Updates.
CASH BALANCE at 30 June 2019
-
Total AUD Equivalent: A$3.22m.
|
ASX Code: ADV
|
ARDIDEN LIMITED
|
Shares on Issue: 1,690M
|
Suite 12, 11 Ventnor Ave
|
|
West Perth WA 6005
|
|
Tel: +61
|
(0)
|
8 6245 2050
|
www.ardiden.com.au
|
Fax: +61
|
(0)
|
8 6245 2055
PICKLE LAKE GOLD PROJECT (ADV: 100%)
Fully Exercised JV Option with Murchison Minerals Ltd (TSX-V: MUR)
During the quarter, Ardiden announced it would assume 100% ownership of the joint ventured Pickle Lake Gold Project in northwest Ontario, by exercising its Option to acquire Murchison Minerals Limited's (TSX-V: MUR, 'Murchison') remaining 51% JV interest in the highly prospective gold project.
The Pickle Lake Gold Project comprises four major gold properties over a 90km x 25km area offering significant upside exploration potential and resource-growth opportunities along more than 20km of prospective strike- length. The main projects within the overall Pickle Lake Gold Project are referred to as Kasagiminnis, Dorothy- Dobie, South Limb, and West Pickle.
The Company exercised its Option to acquire Murchison's interest in the Project following fulfillment of all Option conditions, and a robust review of the Project, including due diligence drilling. Murchison will receive a 1% Net Smelter Royalty from any future gold production.
Ardiden previously acquired White Metal Resources Corp's (TSX-V: WHM, 'White Metal') 49% JV interest to proceed towards 100% project ownership (refer to ADV ASX announcement 31 July 2018).
This action marks a significant and positive step for Ardiden, boosting its ability to build shareholder value from its rich portfolio of both gold and lithium assets, situated within Canada's productive mining province, Ontario.
Details of exercising Ardiden's option:
-
In July 2018, Ardiden acquired White Metal's interest in the Pickle Lake Gold Project, including a 49% interest in a joint venture (Pickle Lake Joint Venture) with Murchison over the Kasagiminnis Lake Property and part of the Dorothy-Dobie Property.
-
Ardiden satisfied the conditions to acquire the remaining interest in the Pickle Lake Joint Venture by incurring exploration expenditure of C$1,200,000 (including at least C$700,000 on drilling).
-
Ardiden exercised the Option pursuant to the Option Agreement between White Metal and Murchison, as assigned by White Metal to Ardiden (Option Agreement) by notice to Murchison to acquire the 51% joint venture interest from Murchison.
-
After acquiring the 51% joint venture interest from Murchison, Ardiden will own 100% interest in the joint venture assets, including the Kasagiminnis Lake Property and part of the Dorothy-Dobie Property, subject to a 1% net smelter return royalty which is payable to Murchison.
-
At the Dorothy-Dobie Prospect, an additional five tenements are currently held in the name of Mr Ken Kukkee. Ardiden has an Option to acquire these tenements from Ken Kukkee to add to the Pickle Lake Gold Project area, at any time prior to expiry of the Option on 15 April 2020.
|
ASX Code: ADV
|
ARDIDEN LIMITED
|
Shares on Issue: 1,690M
|
Suite 12, 11 Ventnor Ave
|
|
West Perth WA 6005
|
|
Tel: +61
|
(0)
|
8 6245 2050
|
www.ardiden.com.au
|
Fax: +61
|
(0)
|
8 6245 2055
The Board strongly believes its 100% interest in the Pickle Lake Gold Project offers the best opportunity to provide near-term shareholder value and to leverage strong investor appetite for gold within the internationally recognised Uchi Geological Sub-Province (Figure 1).
Ardiden's drilling at the Kasagiminnis Gold Deposit in 2018 confirmed the presence of a wide, consistent high- grade gold lode system that remains open at depth and along strike.
Building on the safe and efficient diamond drilling campaign conducted at Kasagiminnis in 2018, Ardiden is designing and preparing resource extension drilling for down-dip and untested strike lengths of the main lode.
During the September quarter, Ardiden plans to:
-
Announce a maiden Inferred Resource Estimate at the Kasagiminnis Deposit where historical data and associated information from Ardiden's 2018 drilling can meet current JORC Code reporting standards
-
Secure necessary environmental and drilling approvals
-
Initiate environmental management plans
-
Continue communications with Mishkeegogamang First Nations to deliver suitable exploration drilling program with support with the Mishkeegogamang community
-
Develop a drill programme designed to follow potential strike and depth extensions at the Kasagiminnis Deposit
-
Assess the South Limb, West Pickle and Dorothy-Dobie Deposits.
Figure 1 - Ardiden's holdings within the 3 Moz Pickle Lake Gold Camp: Dorothy-Dobie, Kasagiminnis, South Limb & West Pickle
|
ASX Code: ADV
|
ARDIDEN LIMITED
|
Shares on Issue: 1,690M
|
Suite 12, 11 Ventnor Ave
|
|
West Perth WA 6005
|
|
Tel: +61
|
(0)
|
8 6245 2050
|
www.ardiden.com.au
|
Fax: +61
|
(0)
|
8 6245 2055
Figure 2 - Location of Ardiden's Gold and Lithium Projects in Northwest Ontario, Canada
Figure 3 -The Uchi Geological Sub province of Ontario, as compared in strike length to the Norseman-Wiluna Belt of Western Australia
|
ASX Code: ADV
|
ARDIDEN LIMITED
|
Shares on Issue: 1,690M
|
Suite 12, 11 Ventnor Ave
|
|
West Perth WA 6005
|
|
Tel: +61
|
(0)
|
8 6245 2050
|
www.ardiden.com.au
|
Fax: +61
|
(0)
|
8 6245 2055
ROOT LAKE & ROOT BAY LITHIUM PROJECTS (ADV: 100%)
No exploration activities were undertaken at the Root Lake and Root Bay Lithium Projects during the Quarter.
WISA LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT (ADV: 100%)
No exploration activities were undertaken at the Wisa Lake Lithium Project during the Quarter.
SEYMOUR LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT (ADV: 100%)
Exploring strategic partnership options
Following its significant Mineral Resource upgrade at the Seymour Lake Lithium Project (ADV: ASX Announcement 6 March 2019), Ardiden has been investigating strategic partnership options to best exploit the project's full potential (ADV: ASX Announcement 19 April 2019). This decision is in light of the current economic landscape for lithium concentrate supply and demand.
The Seymour Lake Lithium Project is surrounded by numerous hard rock spodumene projects. However, testwork from a 2.5 tonne bulk sample at the Seymour Lake Lithium Project demonstrated the following advantages (ADV: ASX Announcement 12 February 2018):
-
High quality metallurgical characteristics supported by proven production of:
-
-
High quality 6.05-7.04% Li2O Spodumene Concentrate with high recoveries (85.6%-91.6%)
-
Standard Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate (99.52% Li2CO3) with high conversion rates (90%)
-
Low levels of Fe2O3, 0.57%-1.03% within Spodumene Concentrate.
-
Infrastructure proximity being adjacent to the Ferland Rail Station on the Transcontinental Canadian Railway, and;
-
Immediate access to the US Market via Thunder Bay and Lake Superior to American production industries.
Ardiden is in discussions to secure a partner or alliance for value extraction from the Seymour Lake Lithium Project and its other spodumene pegmatite holdings in Ontario; Root Lake and Wisa Lake (Figure 4).
|
ASX Code: ADV
|
ARDIDEN LIMITED
|
Shares on Issue: 1,690M
|
Suite 12, 11 Ventnor Ave
|
|
West Perth WA 6005
|
|
Tel: +61
|
(0)
|
8 6245 2050
|
www.ardiden.com.au
|
Fax: +61
|
(0)
|
8 6245 2055
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Ardiden Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 00:34:03 UTC