Ardiden : 29/07/2019 Quarterly Cashflow Report

07/28/2019 | 06:35pm EDT

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

Ardiden Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

82 110 884 252

30 June 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current

Year to date

quarter

(12 Months)

$A'000

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(310)

(2,708)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

-

(449)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(134)

(811)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received*

16

80

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

-

1.8

Other (refund from HST)

5

362

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

(423)

(3,526)

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(4)

(80)

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

(42)

(95)

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current

Year to date

quarter

(12 Months)

$A'000

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(46)

(175)

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

-

-

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of shares,

-

-

convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

-

-

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

-

-

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

  1. Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
  2. Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
  3. Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
  4. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

3,689

6,919

(423)

(3,526)

(46)

(175)

-

-

2

4

3,222

3,222

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A'000

$A'000

  1. Bank balances
  2. Call deposits
  3. Bank overdrafts
  4. Other (provide details)
  5. Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6941,170

2,5002,519

-

-

-

-

3,1943,689

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

109

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payments of director's remuneration and geological consulting fees.

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

  1. Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
  2. Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

Current quarter

$A'000

-

-

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

N/A

8. Financing facilities available

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

at quarter end

quarter end

$A'000

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

N/A

N/A

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

N/A

N/A

8.3

Other (please specify)

N/A

N/A

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

N/A

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

257

9.2

Development

-

9.3

Production

-

9.4

Staff costs

25

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

209

9.6

Other (provide details if material)

-

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

491

10. Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)

10.1 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced

Tenement

Nature of

Interest at

Interest at

reference

interest

beginning of

end of

and location

quarter

quarter

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

10.2 Interests in mining

551427 -

tenements and petroleum

Dona Lake

Staked Claim

0%

100%

tenements acquired or

Area

increased

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

............................................................Date: 29 July 2019

Company secretary

Print name:

Jessamyn Lyons

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ardiden Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2019 22:34:05 UTC
