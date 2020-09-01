Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ardurra Group, Inc. : Acquires Constantine Engineering, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Ardurra Group, Inc. (Ardurra) has acquired and merged with Constantine Engineering, Inc. (Constantine), a multi-discipline engineering firm specializing in the Water, Wastewater, and Public Works markets.

Ardurra Group is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 firm that provides consulting and engineering services to public and private entities throughout the United States. With the addition of Constantine, Ardurra further expands its water market expertise throughout the Southeast US.

Constantine will operate as Constantine Engineering, LLC, an Ardurra Group Company from their offices in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Ardurra’s President & CEO, Ernesto Aguilar, explained, “Constantine’s mission ‘to take personal ownership in our client’s challenges’ is completely in line with our core mission and values. This addition to the Ardurra family solidifies our Southeast presence and nicely complements our current offerings.”

Jim Kizer, Constantine’s President, adds, “We are excited to be a part of the Ardurra family and about the synergy our companies will have together. It was important to Constantine that we honor the needs of our clients and our employees. This merger of resources enhances the outstanding services we can continue to provide our customers while also providing growth opportunities for our employees. With our combined expertise, we will have a wider array of resources to more fully develop solutions to our clients’ challenges”.

Tony Brindisi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at RTC Partners, said, “Our acquisition strategy is to seek out collaborative partnerships that will strengthen our business, enhance and expand the service offering to our customers, create opportunities for our employees and unlock value for all stakeholders. We are confident that partnering with the Constantine team will achieve these goals.”

Greenberg Traurig acted as legal counsel and BDO USA, LLP acted as financial and tax advisor on behalf of Ardurra Group.

Ardurra Group, Inc. operates as a portfolio company of RTC Partners, LP. RTC Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with managers of middle market companies to unlock growth opportunities. Further information is available at www.rtcpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pWELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES : to acquire majority stake in US Silicon Valley-Based Circle Medical in Move to Become North America's Leading Provider of Telehealth Services
PU
02:19pFood Security for America Recognizes Cobb Community Foundation CEO for Efforts During the COVID-19 Pandemic
GL
02:16p1847 LLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02:16pMXXY Debuts Reimagined Hydration System
GL
02:16pCOVID-19 : Optical Transceiver Market 2020-2024 | Migration From Copper Wires To Optic Fibers to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:15pDISCOVERY : Investigation discovery expands partnership with world's bestselling author james patterson
PU
02:15pVERIZON RESPONSE : Update following Hurricane Laura's Landfall
PU
02:13pVERICITY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:10pNRF chief economist says coronavirus 'continues as a shock' for small businesses
PU
02:10pEATON VANCE TAX MANAGED GLOBAL DIVERSIFIED EQUITY INCOME FUND : Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : shares soar, Wall Street warns of risks when loc..
4CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
5TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. : TELECOM ITALIA S P A : , KKR, Fastweb Reach Agreement on Italian National Network

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group