Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal? Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Sale of the Following Companies – GCAP, FTSV, MINI, MEET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP)

The investigation concerns whether GAIN Capital and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of GAIN Capital to INTL FCStone Inc. for $6.00 per share. If you are a GAIN Capital shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/gain-capital-holdings-inc-gcap-stock-merger-intl-fcstone/.

Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV)

The investigation concerns whether Forty Seven and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Forty Seven to Gilead Sciences, Inc. for $95.50 per share. If you are a Forty Seven shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/forty-seven-inc-ftsv-stock-merger-gilead-sciences/.

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI)

The investigation concerns whether Mobile Mini and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Mobile Mini to WillScot Corporation for 2.4050 shares of WillScot common stock for each share of Mobile Mini common stock. If you are a Mobile Mini shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/mobile-mini-inc-mini-stock-merger-willscot-corporation/.

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET)
The investigation concerns whether Meet Group and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the sale of Meet Group to ProSiebenSat.1’s and General Atlantic’s joint company, NuCom Group, for $6.30 per share. If you are a Meet Group shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/the-meet-group-inc-meet-stock-merger-nucom-group/.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:03pJERASH US : Current report
PU
02:03pSIRIUS MINERALS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
02:03pLA DORIA S P A : Purchase of treasury shares See Attachment View research
PU
02:01pICA GRUPPEN : enters agreement to acquire Saltängen 1 logistics property in Västerås
AQ
02:01pCIN7 : Automation Bots Give Valuable Time Back to Product Businesses
PR
02:01pCVS HEALTH : Announces Additional COVID-19 Resources Focused on Patient Access
PR
02:01pNetMotion Deepens Partnership with Microsoft for Mobile VPN
GL
02:01pComputational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2020-2024 | High Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:01pA 7% plunge in the S&P triggered a trading halt. Here's how circuit breakers work
RE
02:00pViatek Unveils New Lineup of Innovative Products For 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt markets hit as oil drops
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Di..
3S&P 500 : A 7% plunge in the S&P triggered a trading halt. Here's how circuit breakers work
4ALLIANZ SE : Robots step in as cheap labor dries up in Eastern Europe
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in Feb amid coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group