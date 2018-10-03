Are Smartphones The Next Generation Consoles? Asks Strategy Analytics

By streaming games over networks, and invalidating the need for
expensive hardware, game streaming services could potentially eliminate
the concept of gaming generations by making any portable device a viable
gaming machine. A new report from the User Experience Strategies (UXS)
group at Strategy
Analytics, Game
Streaming: The Last Console Generation?, has assessed existing game
streaming and download services to study the user experience issues that
can arise from them. Streaming games over the internet could affect
gaming in the same way that Netflix has affected video; but there are
unique challenges that must be addressed for it to reach mainstream
appeal.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005548/en/
Mobile Gaming (Graphic: Business Wire)
Key report findings:
-
Though game streaming could invalidate the need for bulky home
consoles, proprietary controllers are still required. Since
cross-platform games all feature different control schemes, the need
for a universal standard is clear.
-
It is nearly impossible to guarantee an ideal game streaming service
for everyone, which is problematic when the service comes with a
monthly charge. Factors like bandwidth and latency are key issues, but
other interruptions to a service can affect the overall user
experience.
-
Games processed in the cloud are free from the limitations of hardware
and could allow game developers to create experiences that would be
otherwise impossible to achieve on aging hardware.
Mathew Alton, Senior Analyst and report author commented,
“Smartphones could become the next console. They already travel wherever
the user goes and are becoming incrementally more powerful. Accessories
like the Samsung DeX with game streaming services already allow
smartphones to interface with larger screens. But true mobility will
depend on 5G networks for the high bandwidth and minimal latency
necessary. This is of course in addition to the right pricing model.”
Added Chris Schreiner, Director, Syndicated Research UXIP, “But
the continuity, accessibility and flexibility of games streaming will
come at a price – namely in cost and quality. Game streaming will have
to provide a superior experience at the right price. Hourly charges are
unlikely to be popular, while tiered monthly offerings might provide a
more compelling experience.”
About Strategy Analytics
Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory
services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging
technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive
electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia,
Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com.
About User Experience Strategies (UXS)
Analyzing UX innovation opportunities in wireless, smart home, and other
emerging technologies, UXS forms part of the User Experience Innovation
Practice (UXIP) at Strategy Analytics. Focusing on user behaviors,
motivations and interests across multiple consumer verticals, UXIP helps
clients meet consumer needs, develop usable solutions and deliver
compelling user experiences through both syndicated and proprietary
research capabilities. With our extensive expertise in large-scale
survey work, in-depth interviews, focus groups and observational
sessions, UXIP’s research methodologies allow strategic user-centric
analysis on the potential for new technologies. Providing actionable
insight, go-to-market strategies and business recommendations, UXIP is a
leading supplier of consumer knowledge to the technology industry. Click here
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005548/en/