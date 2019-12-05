Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arecor Announces Positive Headline Results for the First Phase I Clinical Trial of AT247, a Novel Ultra Rapid Acting Formulation of Insulin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 02:22am EST

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arecor Limited (“Arecor” or “the Company”), the biopharmaceutical company advancing today’s therapies to enable healthier lives, today announces positive headline results for the Phase I clinical trial of its ultra-rapid acting insulin product candidate, AT247. In the study, AT247 provided a favourable pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic profile compared with NovoRapid® and Fiasp®.

AT247, an investigational novel meal-time insulin formulation, aims to significantly accelerate insulin absorption, post injection, to enable more effective management of blood glucose levels. It has been designed to achieve pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties that more closely match the physiological insulin mealtime response of a person without diabetes. AT247 has the potential to significantly improve post prandial glucose control, flexibility of insulin dosing as well as the potential clinical benefits of avoiding both hypo and hyperglycaemia.

The double-blind, randomised, three-period cross over Phase I clinical study (EudraCT:2018-003934-34) compared the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles of AT247 to NovoRapid® and Fiasp®. The trial was conducted at The Medical University of Graz and Joanneum Research in Austria, an internationally recognised centre of excellence in the field of diabetes research. 

The next step on the accelerated development pathway for AT247 will be to further explore the benefits of AT247 in the clinical setting in 2020.

Complete results from this study have been submitted for publication at a major diabetes conference in 2020.

Sarah Howell, Chief Executive Officer of Arecor, said: "The successful completion of our AT247 Phase I clinical trial marks an important step in our goal to develop a proprietary portfolio of even faster acting insulins targeted at improving treatment and healthcare outcomes for people living with Type I diabetes. In addition to the potential to improve blood glucose control after meals, AT247 may play a critical role in advancing artificial pancreas systems. With AT247’s favourable profile over current treatments, we believe that our products have the potential to advance the diabetic treatment landscape. We look forward to reporting the full data from this Phase I study in due course.”

For more information, please contact:

Arecor Limitedwww.arecor.com
Dr Sarah Howell, Chief Executive OfficerTel: +44 (0) 1223 426060
Email: sarah.howell@arecor.com
  
Susan Lowther, Chief Financial OfficerTel: +44 (0) 1223 426060
Email: susan.lowther@arecor.com
  
Mo PR Advisorywww.mopradvisory.com
Mo NoonanMob: +44 (0) 7876 444977
Email: mo@mopradvisory.com 

Notes to Editors

About Arecor
Arecor Limited is a biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market. Through the enhancement of existing medicines using our Arestat™ technology, we are developing a broad portfolio of therapies as part of our proprietary pipeline and through partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Our treatments for people living with chronic disease are designed to simplify patient care and improve medication adherence.

For further details please see our website, www.arecor.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:02aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Ericsson comments on press coverage about the resolution of ongoing U.S. FCPA investigations
AQ
03:02aDigital Locations to Focus on Smaller Towers for the 5G Market
GL
03:02aAMAZON COM : "Alexa, Order Avocados." Best of Prime 2019 Reveals Members Went Wild for Avocados, Amazon Devices and Other Favorites
BU
03:01aCISCO : Consilium Shapes the Future of Enterprise UC and Contact Center Provisioning with New UniCloud Release
AQ
03:01aCLAS OHLSON PUBL : rents out Christmas!
AQ
03:01aHKSCAN OYJ : to introduce a new Group-wide operating model
AQ
03:01aPC GUARD S A : Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0630 is Out
AQ
03:01aPLDT : SPi Global Signs Agreement to Acquire SPS from Springer Nature Group
AQ
03:01aHUBSPOT : Commercient Launches New HubSpot CRM Integration Solution
AQ
03:01aAMAZON COM : Best of Prime 2019 Reveals What Entertained and Excited Prime Members Across Canada and Around the World
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
2Asian stocks climb as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
3PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : PELOTON INTERACTIVE : says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad critici..
4Oil slips as OPEC+ prepares to discuss deeper output cuts
5Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group