Arecor Announces Positive Headline Results for the First Phase I Clinical Trial of AT247, a Novel Ultra Rapid Acting Formulation of Insulin

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arecor Limited (“Arecor” or “the Company”), the biopharmaceutical company advancing today’s therapies to enable healthier lives, today announces positive headline results for the Phase I clinical trial of its ultra-rapid acting insulin product candidate, AT247. In the study, AT247 provided a favourable pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic profile compared with NovoRapid® and Fiasp®.



AT247, an investigational novel meal-time insulin formulation, aims to significantly accelerate insulin absorption, post injection, to enable more effective management of blood glucose levels. It has been designed to achieve pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties that more closely match the physiological insulin mealtime response of a person without diabetes. AT247 has the potential to significantly improve post prandial glucose control, flexibility of insulin dosing as well as the potential clinical benefits of avoiding both hypo and hyperglycaemia.

The double-blind, randomised, three-period cross over Phase I clinical study (EudraCT:2018-003934-34) compared the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles of AT247 to NovoRapid® and Fiasp®. The trial was conducted at The Medical University of Graz and Joanneum Research in Austria, an internationally recognised centre of excellence in the field of diabetes research.

The next step on the accelerated development pathway for AT247 will be to further explore the benefits of AT247 in the clinical setting in 2020.

Complete results from this study have been submitted for publication at a major diabetes conference in 2020.

Sarah Howell, Chief Executive Officer of Arecor, said: "The successful completion of our AT247 Phase I clinical trial marks an important step in our goal to develop a proprietary portfolio of even faster acting insulins targeted at improving treatment and healthcare outcomes for people living with Type I diabetes. In addition to the potential to improve blood glucose control after meals, AT247 may play a critical role in advancing artificial pancreas systems. With AT247’s favourable profile over current treatments, we believe that our products have the potential to advance the diabetic treatment landscape. We look forward to reporting the full data from this Phase I study in due course.”

Notes to Editors

About Arecor

Arecor Limited is a biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market. Through the enhancement of existing medicines using our Arestat™ technology, we are developing a broad portfolio of therapies as part of our proprietary pipeline and through partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Our treatments for people living with chronic disease are designed to simplify patient care and improve medication adherence.

For further details please see our website, www.arecor.com