Arena Events : Americas Announces 6-Year Contract with the Farmers Insurance Open

'We are pleased to announce a new six-year partnership between Arena Americas and the Century Club of San Diego/Farmers Insurance Open. Arena's capabilities and expertise in the event tenting and scaffolding space is unrivaled,' said Peter Ripa, CEO at Farmers Insurance Open/Century Club of San Diego. 'As we look to elevate the experience we provide every sponsor, fan, and guest of the Farmers Insurance Open, we are excited to unveil a new look this January and beyond, knowing that Arena's vision for the future of this Event aligns perfectly with that of the Century Club.'

When asked for comment, Paul Bryant, CEO of Arena Americas said, 'The Farmers Insurance Open is steeped in a long tradition of golf championships at Torrey Pines that dates back to the early 1950's. The vision, mission and core values of The Century Club of San Diego aligns extremely well with The Arena Standard. The organizer's overall objective is to favorably impact the local community both economically and through financial contributions made to local charities. The Century Club embraces collaboration, '… the power of integrating and aligning with various partners and stakeholders to achieve Club objectives.' Arena is looking forward to the opportunity to deepen its partnership with the tournament organizer, title sponsor and supporting committees to produce a high-quality experience for players, patrons, volunteers and spectators.'

Located in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Arena Americas is the North American division of the Arena Group, whose global headquarters are in the United Kingdom. The Arena Group supplies special event equipment and services including clear span tenting and stadium seating, scaffold and bleacher systems, barriers, HVAC, event flooring, table top services, interior décor services, and ice rink equipment and operations, from 15 locations in 7 countries around the globe.