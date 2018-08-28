Log in
Arena Events : Americas Secures 7-Year Seating and Bleacher Contract with the PGA of America

08/28/2018 | 11:17am CEST

The agreement will begin in 2019 with the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage State Park (Black Course) in Farmingdale, NY and includes the 80th KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY, and the 65th KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, MN. The contract also covers the supply of products and services for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Kohler, WI, as well as the 2024 Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park (Black Course) in Farmingdale NY. In total, the agreement will cover the next 21 PGA of America Championships plus the two Ryder Cups contested on U.S. soil.

'The PGA of America is committed to presenting the best championships in golf and Arena Americas meets all of the requirements we ask for in providing the finest seating experience,' said David Charles, PGA Senior Director of Championships. 'Arena Americas products will enable spectators at our major championships and Ryder Cup to enjoy the most memorable events in golf.'

CEO of Arena Americas, Paul Bryant commented: 'Our organisation has worked very hard to strengthen its relationship with the PGA of America which began with the Flooring and Tenting Services Agreement back in the Spring of 2017. Since that time, we have helped design and deliver six PGA Championships and we are constantly looking for ways to continuously improve the overall experience for the PGA of America, its players, its sponsors, its patrons and spectators, as well as its supporting organisations. In the end, Arena Americas wants to play a more significant role in the delivery of iconic golf championships. We have developed a strong working partnership with the PGA of America and Arena Americas looks forward to enriching the experience for everyone associated with the game of golf.' The Arena Group has provided Seating and Bleacher products and services to many large-scale events around the world through its other two divisions and this new contract represents the company's primary market entry point for seating and bleachers within the USA.

Located in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Arena Americas is the North American division of the Arena Group, whose global headquarters is based in the United Kingdom. The Arena Group supplies special event equipment and services, ranging from clear span tenting, stadium seating, scaffold and bleacher systems, barriers, HVAC, event flooring, table top services, interior décor services, and ice rink equipment and operations, from 14 locations in 7 countries around the globe.

Disclaimer

Arena Events Group plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 09:16:02 UTC
