Ares Asia : Notice of Board Meeting (in PDF)

06/12/2019 | 05:44am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ARES ASIA LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 645)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Ares Asia Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 26 June 2019 at Level 96, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Hong Kong for purpose of, among other matters, approving the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 and its publication, and considering the payment of a final dividend (if any).

By Order of the Board

ARES ASIA LIMITED

RUAYRUNGRUANG Woraphanit

Chairlady

Hong Kong, 12 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. RUAYRUNGRUANG Woraphanit (Chairlady) and Mr. LAI Yi-Chun, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. CHANG Jesse, Mr. NGAN Hing Hon and Mr. YEUNG Kin Bond, Sydney.

Disclaimer

Ares Asia Limited published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 09:43:10 UTC
