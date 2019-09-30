Arete Pharmacy Network : Announces Leadership Transition

Don Meredith Appointed Interim President

Arete Pharmacy Network today announced that Don Meredith will assume the role of interim president, effective immediately. Meredith succeeds Rob McMahan, former chief executive officer. Meredith was recently named chief operating officer and previously served as vice president of information technology. The board of directors will conduct an executive search for a permanent successor.

“We are grateful to Rob for his meaningful contribution during his tenure as chief executive officer,” said Greg Mitchell, chairman of the board of directors. “I speak on behalf of the board when I say that our organization remains committed to the continued growth of our pharmacy network.”

“The community pharmacy landscape is evolving and I appreciate the opportunity to carry on the good work Rob began in positioning our organization as a quality network of high-performing pharmacies. I look forward to working with the pharmacy owners and operators in our network to ensure that we are effectively meeting their needs as Arete Pharmacy Network continues on its path of transformation,” said Meredith.

About Arete Pharmacy Network

Arete Pharmacy Network serves independent community pharmacies and regional chains through a portfolio of expanded tools and services designed to help pharmacies deliver quality care to their communities. With a core focus on managed care contracting and service excellence, Arete Pharmacy Network supports the effective management of the financial, quality and operational aspects of pharmacy business. For more information, visit www.areterx.com.

