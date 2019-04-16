Areu Bros. Studios Announces Its Partnership with Cinelease in a Move to Further Elevate and Empower Creators, Storytellers and Innovators

Areu Bros. Studios announces its partnership with Cinelease, the
premiere industry leader in illumination solutions. This alliance will
bring cutting edge technology into a one-of-a-kind content ecosystem to
elevate the visual aesthetic of Areu Bros.' ambitious, multi-platform
content business. www.areubros.com
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005919/en/
"Areu Bros. Founding Vision is to innovate and elevate all forms of
content, including television, film, short form content and music, by
bridging the gap between new technology and storytelling," says Ozzie
Areu, Founder and CEO of Areu Bros. Studios. "This partnership allows us
to further harmonize the multitude of silos that are at the core of
storytelling and innovation. From the beginning of time, storytelling
has driven technology and technology has elevated the looks and feel and
distribution of some of our greatest stories. Partnering with Cinelease,
one of the most savvy, high tech, and creative companies in its class,
opens a tremendous and unprecedented amount of access for our artists to
experiment with the latest and greatest gear."
"For over 40 years, Cinelease has developed strong relationships and
strategic partnerships with some of the best national and
international storytellers and visual artists," says Gannon Murphy,
Cinelease's Director of Business Development. "The opportunity to
integrate into the ethnically and gender diverse World of Areu Bros.
Studios, allows Cinelease to take our solutions-oriented approach to the
next level. From the inception of a project, we are on the ground with
storytellers - supplying the right tools to tell their stories- without
limitation."
Christopher Rogers, Vice President of Marketing, stated, "The Cinelease
family is excited to be part of Areu Bros. Studios. Elite Partnerships
begin with a basic understanding of core values and vision. From our
first meeting with Ozzie and his team, we knew we were aligned on so
many levels, specifically our quest to adapt to the ever-changing world
of content and technology. The history of Cinelease is based on
evolution and adaptation and this partnership with Areu Bros. Studios is
one of many expressions of that principle."
About Areu Bros. Studios
Founded in 2018, Areu Bros. Studios is the first Latino owned and
operated media studio in the United States. The 60 acre creative campus
is located in Atlanta, Georgia and was launched to create a spherical
world that supports Latinx, female minority storytellers, creators and
innovators by bringing these artists and innovators under one roof for
more focused and contained collaborations. Prior to his mission to help
fill a void in the industry, Ozzie Areu, Founder and CEO, served as
President of Tyler Perry Studios for over a decade. Areu Bros. Studios
is located at 3133 Continental Colony Parkway in Southwest Atlanta,
GA. Additionally, Areu Bros. has an office under development in Los
Angeles, California with extended partners in Miami and the island of
Puerto Rico.
About Cinelease
Since 1977, Cinelease, Inc. has grown into an industry leader built on
the tenets of trust, honesty and integrity. Cinelease delivers its
clients the highest quality in lighting and grip equipment, LED and
wireless lighting technology and power distribution. Cinelease offers an
unmatched array of entertainment specific rental options that are
tailor-made for clients in both small and large-scale productions. With
over 40 years of experience, Cinelease has built relationships and a
nationwide presence throughout 10 cities and 12 locations. https://cinelease.com
