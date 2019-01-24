Argentina Economy Shrank 2.3% in November vs October

By Jeffrey T. Lewis



Argentina's economy shrank in November as the country's financial crisis hit consumer demand and investment.

Economic activity contracted a seasonally adjusted 2.3% in November from October and shrank 7.5% from a year earlier, statistics agency Indec said Thursday.

Argentina's currency, the peso, lost about half of its value against the dollar in the first eight months of last year, pushing inflation up, sending the administration of President Mauricio Macri to the International Monetary Fund to seek a bailout, and leading the central bank to jack up interest rates.

The government also slashed investment spending in an effort to reduce the budget deficit, and the combination of higher financing costs and prices and reduced government and consumer spending resulted in rising unemployment and an economic contraction. To make things even worse, a drought hit the soybean harvest, reducing the country's inflow of dollars.

"The crisis in the early part of the year affected the whole economy," said Miguel Kiguel, economist at Buenos Aires-based consultancy Econviews. The economy might only hit bottom in the first quarter of this year, though a bigger soybean harvest in 2019 and signs that really salaries are starting to rise again could mean a return to growth in the second quarter, he said.

Retail activity declined 17% in November from a year earlier, the biggest drop in the period, followed by a 12.6% decline in industry and an 11.4% retreat in construction.

