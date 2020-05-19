Log in
Argentina Exchange Bondholder Group Publishes Additional Analysis Related to Restructuring Proposal

05/19/2020 | 06:02pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Group of Argentina Exchange Bondholders (the "Exchange Bondholder Group") published a comprehensive analysis of the key features in the Exchange Bondholder Group's restructuring proposal to Argentina.

The group's additional analysis and the full restructuring proposal are both available to investors at https://www.argentinaexchangebondholders.com/restructuring-proposal.

The Exchange Bondholder Group's restructuring proposal is designed to appropriately address the cash flow and structural elements accounting for the current economic conditions in Argentina while also respecting the principles articulated by the Exchange bondholder Group.

The Exchange Bondholder Group is comprised of 18 investment institutions and collectively holds over 15% of the outstanding Exchange Bonds issued by Argentina under its 2005 indenture and 2010 indenture supplement.  Exchange Bonds were issued to investors who participated in the 2005 and 2010 debt exchanges, through which bondholders voluntarily accepted large reductions in net present value to assist Argentina's recovery from the 2001 default. 

Media Contacts:

Unboxed Communications
argentina@unboxedcommunications.com

Spanish Language Media:
Juaniramain@infomedia.consulting  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-exchange-bondholder-group-publishes-additional-analysis-related-to-restructuring-proposal-301062189.html

SOURCE The Ad Hoc Group of Argentina Exchange Bondholders


© PRNewswire 2020
