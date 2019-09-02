Argentina Reinstates Capital Controls, in Surprise Move

By Ryan Dube

BUENOS AIRES -- When President Mauricio Macri took office in 2015, he quickly eliminated his leftist predecessor's interventionist policies that economists had blamed for stifling business in Latin America's third biggest economy.

Now Mr. Macri has reversed course, implementing similar policies that he once railed against as he confronts financial-market turmoil sparked by a crisis of confidence in the final months of his embattled administration.

On Monday, the government implemented capital controls in an unexpected move that comes more than three and a half years after Mr. Macri lifted similar restrictions. His administration has already frozen prices for gasoline and some basic food products to help Argentines hurting from economic stagnation and annual inflation running at about 55%, one of the world's highest rates.

"It's a disaster for Macri," said Bruno Binetti, a political analyst in Buenos Aires. "For him to reinstate restrictions after lifting them in the first days of his administration I would say is a humiliation."

The Argentine peso had strengthened more than 4% against the dollar at midday, after opening weaker, with one dollar buying 56.5 pesos, according to Tullett Prebon. The benchmark Merval stocks index was up more 5%.

The capital controls require the central bank to limit dollar sales, forcing companies and banks to have authorization to purchase hard currency. The country's exporters have to repatriate all hard currency from sales abroad. Individuals seeking to buy dollars will have a limit of $10,000 a month. Bank transfers abroad by individuals will also face a monthly limit of $10,000. Dollar purchases by nonresidents will be restricted to $1,000 a month, and they won't be allowed to make bank transfers abroad.

Finance Minister Hernán Lacunza said the government wasn't happy about implementing "unpleasant measures" it once quickly discarded in hopes of building a modern and competitive economy open to global trade.

"Argentina seems to be in a circle where every so often we return to the same port," Mr. Lacunza said in a television interview late Sunday. "This isn't the port where we imagined we'd be at this moment."

Mr. Lacunza, who was appointed finance minister two weeks ago following the latest bout of volatility, said Argentina wasn't facing a run on the currency. But he defended the controls as a necessary precaution to prevent an uncontrollable depreciation of the Argentine peso that would spark havoc in a nation that has lurched from one economic crisis to another.

"These aren't measures for a normal country," Mr. Lacunza said. "These are uncomfortable measures but necessary to avoid greater damage."

The International Monetary Fund, which approved a $57 billion bailout package for Argentina last year, said it was analyzing the details of the measures and would be in close contact with Argentine authorities. "The fund will continue to stand with Argentina during these challenging times," a spokesman said.

Capital Economics, a London-based consulting firm, said the measures were "another worrying sign that history is repeating itself."

In the short term, Mr. Macri's measure could help stem capital flight and slow the depletion of reserves, the firm said. But long-term, Capital Economics said the controls would undermine business activity and fuel a black market demand for dollars.

The central bank has increased the selling of dollars in an effort to reduce the sharp depreciation of the peso after Mr. Macri suffered a crushing defeat in a primary vote on Aug. 11. Economists say foreign-currency reserves have fallen by $12.2 billion since Aug. 9, 20% of the total.

Monday's capital-control measures were announced after the government last week unilaterally extended the maturity of all short-term paper after it was unable to roll over obligations as a result of plunging demand for government debt.

The latest turmoil was sparked by investor concerns about the return to power of the nationalist Peronist movement that is expected to ditch austerity policies Mr. Macri began to put in place in 2015 after winning power. Alberto Fernández, the Peronist candidate, is the heavy favorite to win the Oct. 27 election.

While political analysts say Mr. Fernández is a pragmatic moderate, many Argentines believe his running mate, the fiery former leftist President Cristina Kirchner, will have a big role in the next government. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal last week, Mr. Fernández said his government would increase wages and government pensions and try to contain inflation via a broad-ranging pact with employers.

"To reverse this cycle you must launch a plan to boost consumption," he said in the interview, in which he partly blamed the IMF bailout for the market slide.

Mrs. Kirchner, a deeply polarizing figure who is facing several corruption trials, has kept a low profile during the campaign since surprising Argentines in May by announcing that Mr. Fernández would lead the Peronist ticket, instead of her. When she does appear in public, Mrs. Kirchner draws large crowds of cheering supporters.

On Saturday, during a presentation of her new book in the city of La Plata, Mrs. Kirchner said she didn't want to be vice president, but was doing so to unify the Peronists, who were fractured in recent years. And she blamed Mr. Macri for the financial crisis, saying he was beholden to business interests.

"These neoliberal recipes... never again," said Mrs. Kirchner. "Let's seriously try to have a project for the country that is long lasting and viable."