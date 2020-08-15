Argentina approves revised debt offer, set for SEC filing

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Argentine government
formalised its amended bond restructuring offer on Saturday
night, confirming in a presidential decree that it would submit
the new deal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on
Monday.
The decree outlined how the government had approved a second
round of amendments to its initial offer made back in April, an
important step to clinch a deal.
Argentina and its main creditor groups reached an agreement
in principle on Aug. 4 to restructure about $65 billion in
distressed sovereign bonds after months of talks, breaking an
impasse that had threatened to derail negotiations.
In a separate statement the government said that it would
make the filing to the SEC on Aug. 17, aiming to "bring public
finances into balance, give certainty to the private sector and
provide the country with a new platform for growth".
It added the proposal reflected the financial terms of the
Aug. 4 agreement and dialogue with creditors, the International
Monetary Fund and other international bodies on legal elements.
"The work carried out made it possible to reach consensus on
adjustments to (the) model contractual framework adopted by the
international community aimed at facilitating the creation of
the will that forms the basis of any successful restructuring,"
it said.
The government did not give a new deadline for creditors to
accept its offer, though it is likely to have to push the
current Aug. 24 cut-off to give bondholders a 10-day window
after the formal SEC filing.
With an already weak economy further punished by the
coronavirus, the government wants to avoid the kind of messy
sovereign bond default that punctuated a crisis in 2001 that
tossed millions of middle class Argentines into poverty.
After the bond revamp is done, Argentina will start talks
with the International Monetary Fund toward a new program to
replace a defunct $57 billion standby lending deal negotiated by
the previous administration two years ago.
