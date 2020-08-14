Argentina delays formal bond revamp offer until "early" next week -source

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentina will extend the
deadline for its proposed bond restructuring beyond Aug. 24 and
plans to submit its amended offer to U.S. securities regulators
next week, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told
Reuters.
Bondholders will have 10 days to decide on the offer once
it is submitted. The previous deadline for accepting the deal
was Aug. 24. That schedule implied the government would issue a
decree formalizing the offer and file with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission on Friday.
"The decree will not be finalized today, but early next
week," said the source, who is familiar with the government's
thinking and asked not to be named as the process is
confidential.
Monday is an official holiday in Argentina.
"The next working day is Tuesday. The 10-day period will be
met and in no case will the extension of the offer period go
beyond August," the source said, adding that last-minute
"mechanical work" remained to be done on the decree before the
offer can be presented to the SEC.
An economy ministry spokesman declined to comment.
Argentina and its main creditor groups reached an agreement
in principle on Aug. 4 to restructure about $65 billion in
distressed sovereign bonds.
With the economy expected to shrink 12.5% this year, the
government wants to avoid the kind of messy default that
punctuated a crisis in 2001 that sent millions of middle class
Argentines into poverty.
The country's main population centers are on lockdown amid
the novel coronavirus pandemic, further complicating the
economic outlook. The virus has claimed 5,428 lives in the
country so far.
After the upcoming bond revamp is done, Argentina will start
talks with the International Monetary Fund toward a new program
to replace a defunct $57 billion standby lending deal that was
negotiated by the previous administration.
