Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Argentina delays formal bond revamp offer until "early" next week -source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 08:55pm EDT

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentina will extend the deadline for its proposed bond restructuring beyond Aug. 24 and plans to submit its amended offer to U.S. securities regulators next week, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Bondholders will have 10 days to decide on the offer once it is submitted. The previous deadline for accepting the deal was Aug. 24. That schedule implied the government would issue a decree formalizing the offer and file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

"The decree will not be finalized today, but early next week," said the source, who is familiar with the government's thinking and asked not to be named as the process is confidential.

Monday is an official holiday in Argentina.

"The next working day is Tuesday. The 10-day period will be met and in no case will the extension of the offer period go beyond August," the source said, adding that last-minute "mechanical work" remained to be done on the decree before the offer can be presented to the SEC.

An economy ministry spokesman declined to comment.

Argentina and its main creditor groups reached an agreement in principle on Aug. 4 to restructure about $65 billion in distressed sovereign bonds.

With the economy expected to shrink 12.5% this year, the government wants to avoid the kind of messy default that punctuated a crisis in 2001 that sent millions of middle class Argentines into poverty.

The country's main population centers are on lockdown amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, further complicating the economic outlook. The virus has claimed 5,428 lives in the country so far.

After the upcoming bond revamp is done, Argentina will start talks with the International Monetary Fund toward a new program to replace a defunct $57 billion standby lending deal that was negotiated by the previous administration. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Additional reporting by Jorge Iorio; Editing by Grant McCool and Will Dunham)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.48% 86.6274 Delayed Quote.28.44%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 73.15 Delayed Quote.21.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
08/14Argentina delays formal bond revamp offer until "early" next week -source
RE
08/14U.S. bond market's inflation gauge rises to six-month highs this week
RE
08/14Political crisis sends Belarus bonds tumbling
RE
08/14Indonesia's central bank seen standing pat on rates next week - Reuters poll
RE
08/14Asian bonds attract foreign inflows for second straight month in July
RE
08/13Mexican central bank cuts rates 50 basis points, but split in board appears
RE
08/13Bank of Japan paying banks to boost pandemic relief, compensates for negative interest rates
RE
08/13China data mystery prompts talk of stealth PBOC bond buying
RE
08/12New Zealand dlr slips as RBNZ seeks to suck up more bonds
RE
08/11New Zealand central bank expands bond-buying, warns of negative rates as nation locks down again
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Epic Games wins support from 'Fortnite' gamers, firms on Apple standoff
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac shares more than triple after U.S. debut
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATI : EXCLUSIVE: China ramps up U.S. oil purchases ahead of trade deal review..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 days
5NATHAN'S FAMOUS, INC. : Nathan's Famous Partners With UAE Based Mezzan Group to Manufacture Halal Hot Dogs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group