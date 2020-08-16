Argentina formalizes revised debt offer, extends deal deadline

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government on
Sunday officially unveiled its amended bond restructuring offer
in the state gazette and said creditors would have until August
28 to approve it.
It follows the issuing on Saturday night of an official
decree approving a second round of amendments to the
government’s initial offer made back in April, an important step
to clinch a deal.
In an accompanying statement, the government said it would
submit the new offer to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Monday.
On Sunday, the government said in the official gazette that
the invitation would expire at 5pm New York City time on Aug.
28, confirming an anticipated delay to its earlier deadline of
Aug. 24 to give bondholders a 10-day window after the formal SEC
filing.
Argentina and its main creditor groups reached an agreement
in principle on Aug. 4 to restructure about $65 billion in
distressed sovereign bonds after months of talks, breaking an
impasse that had threatened to derail negotiations.
In the statement on Saturday night, the government said the
formalized offer aimed to "bring public finances into balance,
give certainty to the private sector and provide the country
with a new platform for growth".
It added the proposal reflected the financial terms of the
Aug. 4 agreement and dialogue with creditors, the International
Monetary Fund and other international bodies on legal elements.
It gave details of the
amendments, which involved improving the net present value of
the offer with earlier coupon payments but not additional cash
flow.
With an already weak economy further punished by the
coronavirus, the government wants to avoid the kind of messy
sovereign bond default that punctuated a crisis in 2001 that
tossed millions of middle class Argentines into poverty.
After the bond revamp is done, Argentina will start talks
with the International Monetary Fund toward a new program to
replace a defunct $57 billion standby lending deal negotiated by
the previous administration two years ago.
(Reporting by Lucila Sigal; writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing
by Simon Cameron-Moore and Nick Zieminski)