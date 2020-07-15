Argentina halts China six meat plants' exports after COVID-19 found

China, the main destination for the South American country's beef, has been clamping down on meat imports amid concerns about infections of COVID-19, which is gripping countries around the region, including key food producers Argentina and Brazil.

Senasa chief Carlos Alberto Paz said the suspension was decided after Beijing asked the Argentine government to offer commercial security guarantees amid the pandemic.

"They are temporarily not exporting," Paz said on the sidelines of an event in Buenos Aires, referring to the six plants out of 88 authorized to export to China.

"As soon as factories are in a position to re-export, we will give them the go-ahead once again."

According to Argentina's agriculture ministry, 76% of the 328,170 tonnes of bovine meat shipped from the country between January and May were destined for China. In 2019 Argentina exported nearly 634,000 tonnes of beef to China.

"They (China) asked us what guarantees we could give them so that they would have security with the products they import and we gave them those guarantees," Paz added.

Argentina has 106,910 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with almost 2,000 fatalities. The vast majority of cases have been in and around the capital city Buenos Aires, where many of the country's meat packing plants are located.

Argentina's urban centres have been under lockdown against the coronavirus since March 20. The economy is expected to shrink 12% this year, according to private analysts.

