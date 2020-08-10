Argentina joins calls in Latin America to delay regional bank vote

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Argentina on Monday joined calls from
Latin America for a delay in the election of a new president for
the region's leading development finance lender, citing
logistical complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
A delay in voting would be a potential setback for U.S.
President Donald Trump's pick to lead the institution.
The U.S. candidate, Mauricio Claver-Carone, a Trump adviser
known for his hard-line stance on Venezuela and Cuba, is the
current favorite to win the top spot at the Inter-American
Development Bank (IDB), which is set to hold a vote on the
matter next month.
"This postponement is necessary because something as vital
to us as the new IDB president cannot come out of a virtual
meeting," said Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola in an
interview with Radio con Vos in Buenos Aires.
Claver-Carone would become the first person from outside
Latin America to lead the Washington-based bank, a smaller
cousin of the International Monetary Fund that has been led by
Latin Americans since its founding in 1959.
Mexico's finance ministry said last week that the vote
should be postponed "until the conditions were right," echoing a
similar call on Thursday from Chile. Also last week Costa Rica's
foreign ministry said in a statement that delaying the election
would be "a timely and convenient option."
Regional heavyweight Brazil has however backed
Claver-Carone's candidacy, along with Colombia.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, writing by Hugh Bronstein;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)