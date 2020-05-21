Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Argentina looks to rewrite history as default No. 9 looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 06:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz and Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman arrive for a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity

By Hugh Bronstein and Rodrigo Campos

Buenos Aires estate agent Esperanza Abondano is feeling the pinch of Argentina's debt crisis as the country inches toward a potential ninth default with a hard deadline for bond payments on Friday and a restructuring deal with creditors still elusive.

The recent history of the South American nation, famed for its Pampas grasslands of soy and cattle and once among the world's wealthiest countries, is littered with defaults. A major one in 2001 sparked over a decade of acrimony with creditors and sidelined the grains producer from global markets.

Argentina hopes this time will be different as it looks to clinch a deal with creditors to revamp $65 billion (53.14 billion pounds) in foreign debt that it cannot repay after two years of recession, high inflation and borrowing costs that have spiked sharply.

"Who will want to invest in a country that is in default?" said Abondano from her apartment in the capital, where she is under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has colored this debt crisis as Argentines have suffered. "People who still have their jobs are thinking about nothing more than holding onto them and staying healthy."

Argentina's latest debt saga is approaching a critical juncture. The government and creditors such as money manager BlackRock Inc are edging closer to a deal, but still have work to do to avoid a messy default.

The government, however, appears keen not to relive the past.

In 2001 Argentina embraced default, riding a wave of populist outrage over what it characterized as greedy bondholders and corrupt former officials who over-indebted the country. This time, neither the government nor the opposition want to default. While Economy Minister Martin Guzman says he refuses to continue paying unsustainable debts incurred by the previous administration, he has been willing to negotiate with creditors.

"We are fully committed to change the turbulent history of Argentina," Guzman said during an online event earlier this month. He has said talks are moving in the right direction and will likely spill beyond Friday, which had been penciled in as a cut-off for a deal.

TURBULENT HISTORY

A no-deal default could hinder Argentina's access to loans and impact its private sector, and would hang over the country for years to come.

"If there is no agreement and Argentina falls into a hard default, then probably there will be long-term consequences," said Ignacio Labaqui, an analyst at investment research group Medley Global Advisors in New York.

Creditors, who made counteroffers this month after rejecting a government proposal in April, have shown signs of flexibility. A person with knowledge of the talks said BlackRock was willing to lower repayment demands.

Patrick Esteruelas, head of research at EMSO in New York, said Argentina would likely at least have a partial default on Friday, though pointed out the country was already largely locked out of international markets.

"Argentina is effectively already living in a virtual default, and regardless of whether they are able to strike a deal on May 22 it is unlikely for them to be in a position to receive any credit at acceptable terms," he said.

If talks turned sour, Argentina bonds - already at distressed levels around 30-35 cents on the dollar - could tumble as low as 20 cents, he said, but added it shouldn't be impossible to get both sides closer to a deal.

"I don't think it would be a heroic task to narrow the bid-offer spread with the existing bondholders," Esteruelas said.

People close to the deal say the government's initial offer was around 40 cents on the dollar while counter-offers floated by key creditors last week are just under 60 cents.

DELICATE SITUATION

Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel Prize-winning economist and Guzman's mentor at New York's Columbia University, told Reuters the coronavirus pandemic supported Argentina's stance that it had little room to up its offer.

"No one in their right mind thinks Argentina can pay more than it has offered. The pandemic takes all the steam out of that argument," Stiglitz said.

A person close to the talks said discussions were ongoing but that current counterproposals were "beyond what the government will accept." "The question is how much more flexibility do (creditors) have," the person added.

Sergio Uñac, governor of San Juan Province in central-west Argentina, told Reuters he was confident a deal would soon be struck, though he emphasized the country was struggling badly.

"Argentina was already in a delicate situation, even before the pandemic," he told Reuters by phone. "But today as a result of the pandemic the whole world is going through a delicate situation."

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Tom Arnold in London; editing by Adam Jourdan and Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 1.50% 508.74 Delayed Quote.1.20%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.05% 74.5044 Delayed Quote.10.53%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.06% 126.075 End-of-day quote.-12.32%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.20% 98.6 End-of-day quote.-21.09%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.02% 67.92 Delayed Quote.13.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43aFutures retreat as trade tensions add to pandemic woes
RE
06:42aGap rushes in more robots to warehouses to solve virus disruption
RE
06:38aUK factories report biggest output drop in over 40 years
RE
06:34aEuro takes a breather after four-day rising streak
RE
06:33aChina Moly's Congo copper-cobalt mine expects stable output this year
RE
06:33aWould-be Merkel successor warns against EU 'transfer union'
RE
06:30aZambia's Zesco, Chinese firm sign $548 mln solar power contracts
RE
06:29aCBL Concludes Competitive Procurement Process for Printing of Liberian Dollar Banknotes
PU
06:29aHOTEL CHOCOLAT : Who invented beer?
PU
06:25aMORE WORK, LITTLE EXTRA PAY : Italian healthcare contractors outraged
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG confirms advanced talks with the Economic..
3SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend
4INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Premier Inn owner Whitbread's $1.2 billion cash call knocks shares
5FASTLY, INC. : FASTLY : Prices Follow-on Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group