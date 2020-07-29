Argentina may delay debt restructuring deadline amid impasse -source

BUENOS AIRES, July 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's government is
considering pushing back a deadline for creditors to respond to
its foreign debt restructuring proposal until mid-to-late
August, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters on
Wednesday.
The cutoff for the $65 billion deal is currently Aug. 4,
though the two sides are at an impasse over the value and legal
terms of the final offer, with a large group of creditors
rallying behind a counter proposal.
The debt deal is key for recession-hit Argentina to avoid a
protracted and messy legal standoff with creditors after
tumbling into default in May on its foreign debt.
"It is possible (the date could be delayed)," the person
said. "It could go even until the end of August. Although there
is also talk of around a 15-day delay."
Argentina and its bondholders have come within striking
distance of a deal after months of negotiations, but differences
remain between the country's "final" offer and what creditors
have sought in a counterproposal that has gained wide support.
The country's sovereign bonds have climbed over recent
months on rising hopes of a deal, though they dipped in the last
couple of days, falling close to 1% on Wednesday.
The government is willing to cede ground on legal terms to
reach a deal, but will not increase overall cash flow in the
payout, sources told Reuters last week, a position the economy
ministry has since confirmed.
However, bondholders have got behind a counterproposal in
increasing numbers, demanding a higher payout along with
amendments to legal clauses. Analysts say the gap between the
two sides is now around 3 cents on the dollar.
(Reporting by Jorge Iorio
Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Tom Brown)