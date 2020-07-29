Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Argentina may delay debt restructuring deadline amid impasse -source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 02:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian wearing a protective face mask walks past posters on the street that read

BUENOS AIRES, July 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's government is considering pushing back a deadline for creditors to respond to its foreign debt restructuring proposal until mid-to-late August, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters on Wednesday.

The cutoff for the $65 billion deal is currently Aug. 4, though the two sides are at an impasse over the value and legal terms of the final offer, with a large group of creditors rallying behind a counter proposal.

The debt deal is key for recession-hit Argentina to avoid a protracted and messy legal standoff with creditors after tumbling into default in May on its foreign debt.

"It is possible (the date could be delayed)," the person said. "It could go even until the end of August. Although there is also talk of around a 15-day delay."

Argentina and its bondholders have come within striking distance of a deal after months of negotiations, but differences remain between the country's "final" offer and what creditors have sought in a counterproposal that has gained wide support.

The country's sovereign bonds have climbed over recent months on rising hopes of a deal, though they dipped in the last couple of days, falling close to 1% on Wednesday.

The government is willing to cede ground on legal terms to reach a deal, but will not increase overall cash flow in the payout, sources told Reuters last week, a position the economy ministry has since confirmed.

However, bondholders have got behind a counterproposal in increasing numbers, demanding a higher payout along with amendments to legal clauses. Analysts say the gap between the two sides is now around 3 cents on the dollar. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.81% 85.1978 Delayed Quote.26.30%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.18% 72.19 Delayed Quote.20.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01pEuro sharply pares gains against us dollar after earlier rising to $1.1805, last at $1.1758
RE
03:00pFed Maintains Stimulus Commitment as Economic Outlook Dims -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:59pArizona attorney general leading probe into apple inc over iphone throttling, shutdowns - documents
RE
02:57pU.S. CDC reports 4,339,997 coronavirus cases
RE
02:56pFormer Pemex boss denies taking bribes from Odebrecht
RE
02:56pPLEXUS : has been awarded a new POS-GRIP “HG” Wellhead order by Spirit Energy for an offshore gas platform in the North Sea.
PU
02:56pILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : Zero emission economy will lead to 15 million new jobs by 2030 in Latin America and Caribbean
PU
02:55pU.S. CDC Reports 1,194 New Deaths Due To Coronavirus As Of July 28
RE
02:55pTreasury Bond Yields Fall After of Fed Comment
DJ
02:51pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Minister Shaw Meets with Ambassador Designate to Japan Shorna-Kay Richards
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : Spain's Santander books record $13 billion loss on COVID-19 impairments
2TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : TAYLOR WIMPEY : predicts 40% drop in home completions this year
3BASF SE : BASF : says dividends, asset values under review as pandemic bites
4SECURITAS AB : SECURITAS AB : Interim Report January-June 2020
5AMS AG : AMS : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group