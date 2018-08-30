Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Argentina's Central Bank Lifts Policy Rate to 60%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 04:54pm CEST

By Anthony Harrup

The Central Bank of Argentina sharply raised interest rates at an unscheduled meeting Thursday, saying the renewed pressure on the peso posed a risk for inflation.

The central bank raised its policy rate to 60% from 45%, and pledged not to lower the interest rate at least until December.

The selloff in the Argentine peso continued Thursday, sending the currency to a record low against the U.S. dollar after the government of President Mauricio Macri asked the International Monetary Fund to speed up disbursements on a $50 billion bailout package.

The peso was recently quoted at 36.76 to the dollar, compared with 31.94 on Wednesday.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : AFIA Launches Coordinated Effort to Address African Swine Fever
PU
05:35pIndian tribunal approves Idea-Vodafone unit merger - source
RE
05:33pTrade worries drag on Wall Street; tech stocks help limit losses
RE
05:32pNOW YOU SEE IT, NOW YOU DON'T : oil surplus vanishes ahead of Iran deadline
RE
05:27pDollar Tree misses comparable sales estimates on Family Dollar weakness
RE
05:27pOil rises on Iran sanctions, lower U.S. fuel inventories
RE
05:27pMARGARET WOOD HASSAN : Senator Hassan Statement on Removal of Tariffs that Harmed Local Newspapers
PU
05:27pMORTGAGE BANKERS ASSOCIATION : MBA Releases 2018 Mid-Year Commercial/Multifamily Servicer Rankings
PU
05:26pDollar gains on U.S.-China trade concerns, emerging market woes
RE
05:22pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Business Employment Dynamics in Iowa — Fourth Quarter 2017
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
5PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.