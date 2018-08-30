Argentina's Central Bank Lifts Policy Rate to 60%

By Anthony Harrup

The Central Bank of Argentina sharply raised interest rates at an unscheduled meeting Thursday, saying the renewed pressure on the peso posed a risk for inflation.

The central bank raised its policy rate to 60% from 45%, and pledged not to lower the interest rate at least until December.

The selloff in the Argentine peso continued Thursday, sending the currency to a record low against the U.S. dollar after the government of President Mauricio Macri asked the International Monetary Fund to speed up disbursements on a $50 billion bailout package.

The peso was recently quoted at 36.76 to the dollar, compared with 31.94 on Wednesday.

