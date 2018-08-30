Argentina's Central Bank Lifts Policy Rate to 60% -- Update

By Anthony Harrup

The Central Bank of Argentina sharply raised interest rates at an unscheduled meeting Thursday in an effort to shore up the peso which fell to new lows after the government asked the International Monetary Fund to speed up loans under its bailout package.

The central bank raised its policy rate to 60% from 45%, and pledged not to lower the interest rate at least until December.

The unanimous decision was "in response to the current exchange situation and the risk of it having a greater impact on inflation," the central bank said in a statement. It also increased reserve requirements on peso deposits as of Sept. 1.

The selloff in the Argentine peso continued Thursday, sending the currency to a record low against the U.S. dollar after the government of President Mauricio Macri on Wednesday asked the IMF to speed up disbursements on a $50 billion bailout package.

The peso was recently quoted at 38.91 to the U.S. dollar, compared with 31.94 on Wednesday.

"The market did not react well to President Macri's announcement," said Goldman Sachs' chief Latin America economist Alberto Ramos in a report, adding that it was seen as a "somewhat desperate measure."

The IMF had lent Argentina $15 billion when the three-year package was agreed to in June as the Macri government sought to stabilize the currency. The standby agreement requires the highly indebted government to take tough austerity measures at a time when Argentina is suffering from high inflation and slowing economic activity.

Annual inflation was 31% in July, while economic activity in June contracted 1.3% from May and 6.7% from a year earlier.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said Wednesday that Mr. Macri wants to strengthen policies under the standby agreement, and will be working to revise the plan to insulate Argentina from external turbulence, including applying "stronger monetary and fiscal policies."

She said she instructed IMF staff to work with Argentina to strengthen the arrangement and "re-examine the phasing of the financial program.

Mr. Ramos of Goldman Sachs said that frontloading disbursements under the IMF agreement might not be enough to stabilize markets and that the government might have to consider a "fiscal adjustment shock" instead of gradually reducing its deficits.

"However, given how impaired market sentiment is, particularly among locals, at this stage, there are no costless options," he added.

Capital Economics' Latin America economist Edward Glossop said the higher interest rates may be insufficient.

"The move has provided some support to the peso, but our sense is that maintaining investor confidence for a sustained period will require more input from the government -- particularly details on how it plans to meet the IMF's fiscal targets," he said.

