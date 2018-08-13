Log in
Argentina's Central Bank Raises Interest Rates amid Emerging-Market Turmoil

08/13/2018 | 07:56pm CEST

By Anthony Harrup

The Central Bank of Argentina raised interest rates Monday at an unscheduled meeting as the rout in emerging market currencies extended to the Argentine peso.

The central bank lifted its Leliq policy rate to 45% from 40%, and said it wouldn't cut the rate at least until October.

The central bank said the decision was taken unanimously by its monetary policy board, "in response to the current external situation and the risk it implies for a new impact on domestic inflation."

The Argentine peso was among emerging-market currencies being hit by fallout from the selloff in the Turkish lira, and was recently down more than 2% at 29.94 pesos to the U.S. dollar.

"To the extent that there are any further moves in rates over the coming months, they are likely to be up," research firm Capital Economics said in a note. "

Capital Economics also said it saw the Argentine rate increase as "an isolated case, and we don't expect this to be the start of a spate of emerging-market interest rate hikes in response to the latest currency sell-off."

The Argentine central bank had left interest rates unchanged at its Aug. 7 policy meeting, saying the pick-up in inflation to 29.5% in June was due to peso weakness -- and that it expected the effect to be temporary.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

