Argentina's old bonds wave goodbye as focus turns to new debt

BUENOS AIRES/LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Out with the old. In
with the new.
Argentina's old sovereign bonds took their final bow on
Friday after a near $65 billion restructuring, with new
instruments set to be issued and start trading in earnest next
week, drawing a line under the country's ninth default.
The bonds, including the notorious "century bond" maturing
in 2117, came into the spotlight as Argentina buckled under
economic crisis, leaving it unable to keep up with repayments
and leading to a default in May.
After months of tense negotiations, the country's
center-left Peronist government reached a breakthrough accord
with creditors at the start of August, which led to 99% of the
eligible debt being restructured.
On Friday, Argentina also achieved close to 99% acceptance
in an early restructuring of around $41.7 billion in local law
bonds denominated in foreign currency, a Reuters calculation
from a local securities regulator statement showed.
The country will issue 12 new international bonds that
mature between 2029 and 2046, and should start trading from
Monday, a holiday in the United States, meaning they would gain
volume on Tuesday, traders said.
"Today when the new bonds are settled, the previous ones
will disappear," said Roberto Geretto, an economist at Banco CMF
in Buenos Aires.
In gray market transactions, the new bonds were trading at
around an 11% yield, analysts and traders said, giving some
indication of where they could settle next week.
"The first operations of the new titles showed optimistic
results, with yields close to 11% in the bonds of both
legislations," Argentine brokerage Portfolio Personal
Inversiones (PPI) said in a note. "In any case, to get a true
idea of these yields we will have to wait for more deals that
will be given with the liquidations on the different exchanges."
Viktor Szabo at Aberdeen Standard Investments in London said
the new 2030 bonds had started trading on Thursday at 55 cents,
or at around a 9.6% yield, though had closed lower at 51.5-52.2
cents, indicating a 10.6% yield.
Brokerage SBS said that in thin trading, foreign law dollar
bonds traded at yields of around 10%-11%.
Another important step will be when the new bonds are added
into JP Morgan's widely tracked emerging market debt indexes,
set for Thursday, which is expected to increase the country's
weighting in dollar-denominated indexes.
Argentina's final proposal gave creditors an average net
present value of 54.8 cents on the dollar. The country's bonds
have been on a wild ride since mid-2019, tumbling as low as
20-odd cents on the dollar before rising in recent months.
The government will now turn its attention to talks with the
International Monetary Fund to negotiate a deal to replace its
record $57-billion standby agreement struck in 2018.
A number of regional governments are also involved in
smaller restructurings, including Buenos Aires Province, which
is in talks to revamp around $7.148 billion in debt.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Nicolas Misculin in Buenos
Aires, Marc Jones in London; Writing by Adam Jourdan and
Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Leslie Adler)