Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Argentina´s president-elect tells IMF he has sustainable plan to repay debt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 07:41pm EST
Argentinas President-elect Alberto Fernandez arrives for a meeting with Uruguayan presidential candidate Daniel Martinez from the ruling party Frente Amplio, in Montevideo

Argentina's president-elect, Alberto Fernandez, has a "sustainable" plan to meet creditor obligations as well as maintain growth, he told the International Monetary Fund´s managing director Kristalina Georgieva, his office said.

On Tuesday, Fernandez told Georgieva there was no room for more fiscal adjustment due to an "enormously complex domestic economic situation", his office said in a statement.

"We want to make a commitment that we can keep," the incoming Argentinian president added.

The Fernandez camp statement said Georgieva told him she wanted to see Argentina leave behind "boom and bust cycles" to achieve a trajectory of sustainable growth.

She added that she wanted to work with Fernandez to tackle dual issues of inflation and promoting growth, it said.

In its statement, the IMF said Georgieva assured Fernandez, a Peronist elected last month, of the IMF´s "readiness to engage" with his government and work towards "paving the way for sustained growth and poverty reduction."

(Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.01% 65.924 Delayed Quote.52.29%
REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1.14% 14.2 Delayed Quote.41.82%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 59.507 Delayed Quote.58.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41pArgentina´s president-elect tells IMF he has sustainable plan to repay debt
RE
07:40pSKYWORKS : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
07:33pU.S. housing outlook improves but not breaking new ground
RE
07:30pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Managing Directors AGM Presentation
PU
07:28pAsia shares numbed by trade noise, oil takes a spill
RE
07:25pMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Mineral Resource Statement
PU
07:25pEQUUS TOTAL RETURN : Shareholders Grant Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election and Increase Borrowing Capacity
PU
07:25pMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Iron Ore Strategy
PU
07:24pJapan's exports post worst fall in three years as shipments to U.S., China slide
RE
07:20pMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agenc..
2Canada's largest railroad hit by strike, putting Trudeau in hot seat
3Qualcomm expects 5G phone sales to double in 2021
4Alibaba will raise up to $12.9 billion in Hong Kong listing - sources
5U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says enforcement is key to USMCA trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group