Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Argentina sees 'deep debt restructuring' ahead, rejects fiscal austerity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 05:58pm EST
Argentine one hundred peso bills are displayed in this picture illustration

Argentina is willing to pay its debts but does not have the money to do so, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Wednesday, warning of a "a deep debt restructuring" ahead.

In an address to Congress, Guzman blamed austerity policies prescribed by the International Monetary Fund for the credit crisis.

But as IMF officials arrived in Buenos Aires for a week of talks about the coming revamp of loans and bonds, Guzman said there was "a growing mutual understanding" about how to handle the problem.

Argentina says it needs to rejig $100 billion in debt, including $44 billion owed to the fund, its biggest single creditor. The government, which took office in December, has vowed not to continue paying what it calls the unsustainable debt load it inherited from the previous administration.

"There will have to be a deep debt restructuring and it is clear there will be frustration on the part of bondholders," Guzman told lawmakers. He vowed to rebuff the kind of fiscal austerity policies that the IMF typically recommends to cash-strapped countries seeking loans.

"There is nothing worse for a country in recession than austerity," Guzman said, adding that the government would not try to reduce its primary fiscal deficit this year. A lower deficit had been a key part of Argentina's 2018 IMF loan deal.

Latin America's No. 3 economy is expected by private analysts polled by the central bank to shrink 1.5% in 2020 with inflation seen easing to 41.7% from over 50% currently.

Bondholders are apprehensive about the restructuring.

"Demand for local assets remains low amid ongoing debt restructuring discussions," a note from JP Morgan said on Tuesday after the government postponed a $1.47 billion principal payment on its AF20 bond until Sept. 30.

The payment had been scheduled for Thursday.

The government voided a local debt auction on Monday because of scant investor appetite, and Argentine bond prices remained down for the week despite a partial bounce-back on Wednesday.

The IMF meetings in Buenos Aires will last through Feb. 19. The government hopes not only to clinch a deal to postpone loan payments owed to the fund, but to get the lender's approval of its plan for restructuring bonds.

Former president Mauricio Macri lost his 2019 re-election bid after public utility subsidy cuts and other fiscal tightening measures weighed on the economy and hurt his popularity. The new president, Peronist Alberto Fernandez, campaigned on an anti-austerity platform.

As Guzman spoke, thousands of members of leftist social groups marched in front of Congress against the IMF's policies. Many Argentines blame the IMF for the country's 2001 economic crisis that tossed millions of middle-class people into poverty.

By Hugh Bronstein and Eliana Raszewski
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.29% 66.3662 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.14% 61.043 Delayed Quote.1.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
06:13pManulife quarterly profit misses estimates, while Sun Life beats
RE
06:08pHyundai bet big on China. Now coronavirus is twisting its supply chain
RE
05:58pArgentina sees 'deep debt restructuring' ahead, rejects fiscal austerity
RE
05:56pEssential Tried to Upend Smartphones. Now It is Shutting Down
DJ
05:51pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Güneş Tekstil Konfeksiyon Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Şirketi and others v. Republic of Uzbekistan (ICSID Case No. ARB/13/19)
PU
05:46pNSF NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION : Love basmati rice? Scientists have now sequenced its genome
PU
05:36pOPEN TEXT : Top 5 use cases of Blockchain in the supply chain in 2020
PU
05:33pCanadian court orders major agriculture firms to hand over documents in antitrust probe
RE
05:29pLoonie climbs to nine-day high as coronavirus fears ease
RE
05:28pMGM Resorts withdraws 2020 financial targets on coronavirus hit
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bed Bath & Be..
2CLEAVER-BROOKS, INC. : Issues Fiscal Year 2020 Third Quarter Results and Announces Investor Conference Call
3SJW GROUP : SJW GROUP : Announces Release of 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report
4ARCELIK AS : ARÇELIK A.Ş : Files IP Lawsuit Against LG
5ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. : ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. : To Participate at Citi's 2020 Global Indus..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group